Current Affairs One Liners: October 16 2023- Los Angeles Olympics 2028

1. Which sport has been included by the International Olympic Committee in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - Cricket

2. With whom has the Defense Ministry partnered for the mid-life upgrade and revitalization of INS Beas? - Cochin Shipyard Limited 3. Skill India has partnered with whom for Retailer Skill Development Programme- Coca-Cola India

4. When is World Food Day celebrated every year – 16 October

5. Who has been elected as the newly elected Prime Minister of New Zealand- Christopher Luxon 6. Recently, in which country did External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveil the statue of Rabindranath Tagore – Vietnam

7. Who inaugurated the first medical college of Nagaland- Mansukh Mandaviya 8. Who has become the first Indian batsman to hit 300 sixes in ODI cricket history - Rohit Sharma