Current Affairs Quiz: 01 February 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Budget 2023, the People’s Choice Award, and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

1. Shanti Bhusan, who passed away recently was which former minister?

(a). Former Agriculture Minister

(b). Former Law Minister

(c). Former Railway Minister

(d). Former Finance Minister

2. According to the Budget 2023, what is the revised average processing time for ITR?

(a). 21 days

(b). 20 days

(c). 18 days

(d). 16 days

3. According to Budget 2023, how much capital has been allocated to the Indian railway?

(a). 1.90 lakh crore

(b). 3.00 lakh crore

(c). 2.00 lakh crore

(d). 2.40 lakh crore

4. According to budget 2023, how many tourism destinations have been selected for development?

(a). 50

(b). 30

(c). 20

(d). 40

5. How much money has been allocated to revamp the credit guarantee scheme for MSME in budget 2023?

(a). 1000 crore

(b). 9000 crore

(c). 5000 crore

(d). 8000 crore

6. Which state’s tableau won the “People’s Choice Award” at the 74th Republic Day parade?

(a). Madhya Pradesh

(b). Uttarakhand

(c). Gujarat

(d). Maharashtra

7. Who has been rewarded with the Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Inida-UK Achievers Honors?

(a). Nirmala Sitharaman

(b). Manmohan Singh

(c). Piyush Goyal

(d). Raghuram Rajan

Answers:-

1. (b). Former Law Minister

Shanti Bhushan, a former law minister, and renowned counsel died in Noida. He was 97 and served as India’s Law Minister from 1977 to 1979. Bhushan was a member of Congress and thereafter the Janata Party. He served as Union Law Minister in the Morarji Desai government from 1977 to 1979 and was a Rajya Sabha member from 14 July 1977 to 2 April 1980.

2. (d). 16 days

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, 2023, that the average processing time for income tax returns has been lowered from 93 to 16 days. She stated that 45 percent of ITRs are handled within 24 hours. "The administration aims to bring out next-generation universal IT Return forms as well as reinforce the grievance redressal process," she explained.

3. (d). 2.40 lakh crore

The Union Budget 2023-24 includes a capital spending of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Indian Railways. This is the largest allocation ever made to the national transporter, and it follows the pattern set last year, with a total budgetary assistance of Rs 1.37 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23. The funds will be used for railway lines, electrification, and station improvements, among other things.

4. (a). 50

According to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, 50 tourist spots would be chosen through a challenge mechanism and developed as a comprehensive package for local and international tourism. Tourism promotion will be carried out on a mission basis, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programs, and public-private partnerships.

5. (b). 9000 crore

During the budget address on February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman proposed a Rs 9,000 crore infusion into the corpus to reform the credit guarantee plan for MSMEs. According to the finance minister, the policy would go into force on April 1, 2023. Sitharaman further stated that the announced injection will enable extra collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and cut credit costs by 1%.

6. (c). Gujarat

Gujarat's state tableau at this year's Republic Day Parade on the topic of clean and green energy took first place in the People's Choice Awards category. On the 74th Republic Day, Gujarat displayed a tableau with the subject "Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat" in New Delhi. At the national level celebration and parade of the 74th Republic Day, 17 states and 6 Ministries exhibited their separate tableaus.

7. (b). Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Honour by the India-UK Achievers Honours in London for his contributions to economic and political life. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK will present Dr. Singh with the Honour, which was revealed during an awards function last week.