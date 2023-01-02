Current Affairs Quiz: 02 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the 39th President of Brazil, the first IVF unit for animals, and the new chairman and CEO of the railway board.

1. Which nation recently adopted Euro as its currency?

(a). Croatia

(b). Armenia

(c). Belarus

(d). Denmark

2. Which Department under the ‘Ministry of Finance notifies changes in rates on small savings schemes?

(a). Department of Expenditure

(b). Department of Economic Affairs

(c). Department of Revenue

(d). Department of Financial Services

3. Who has been appointed as the new chairman and CEO of the railway board?

(a). N.K.Singh

(b). Suman Bery

(c). Om Birla

(d). Anil Kumar Lahoti

4. The incubation Centre at the National Research Development Corporation has been inaugurated in which city?

(a). Bhopal

(b). Chennai

(c). New Delhi

(d). Uttarakhand

5. Who took oath as the 39th President of Brazil?

(a). Geraldo Alckmin

(b). Lula da Silva

(c). Josh Sera

(d). Jair Bolsonaro

6. Cristiano Ronaldo has recently joined which club?

(a). Al Nassr

(b). Manchester United

(c). Juventus

(d). Al- Shabab

7. In which state of India did the first IVF unit for animals start?

(a). Andhra Pradesh

(b). Bihar

(c). Uttar Pradesh

(d). Gujarat

Answers:-

1. (a). Croatia

Croatia has formally embraced the euro as its currency, making it the 20th member state of the European Union. The Balkan country joined the EU about a decade ago but had to wait until now to become a Eurozone member. When the clock struck midnight, Finance Minister Marko Primorac and National Bank Governor Boris Vuji took the first euro notes from a Croatian cash machine.

2. (b). Department of Economic Affairs

The Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs announces modifications in rates on modest savings plans. The government recently raised the interest rates on many minor savings plans, including the senior citizen savings scheme, for the January-March quarter. The PPF will continue to earn 7.10%, while the Sukanya Samriddhi account programme will earn 7.6%.

3. (d). Anil Kumar Lahoti

Anil Kumar Lahoti has been appointed as the next Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board. The Cabinet's appointments committee confirmed Anil Kumar Lahoti's nomination. Mr. Lahoti formerly served as a Member (Infrastructure) of, the Railway Board.

4. (c). New Delhi

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology, has inaugurated the Incubation Centre at the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) in New Delhi. The Centre will provide StartUps with multifaceted assistance.

5. (b). Lula da Silva

Following the 2022 Brazilian general election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated in as the 39th President of Brazil. Lula, 77, barely beat Jair Bolsonaro in October to earn an extraordinary third presidential term despite serving a year and a half in prison on corruption charges that were later reversed.

6. (a). Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to terms with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract; the attacker was a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was amicably ended. Al Nassr, founded in 1955, is headquartered in the Saudi city of Riyadh and competes in the country's highest tier, the Saudi Professional League (SPL), which comprises 18 clubs.

7. (d). Gujarat

Gujarat's Amreli, India received its first In vitro fertilization (IVF) mobile device on January 1, 2023. Purushottam Rupala, union minister, launched the mobile IVF lab. The IVF mobile van, according to the minister, was "dedicated in a collaborative endeavor of the Government of India and Amar Dairy."