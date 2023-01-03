Current Affairs Quiz: 03 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Dhanu Yatra, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, and the state icon for Bihar.

1. Which of the following bank is not added to the domestic systematically important bank list issued by RBI?

(a) ICICI

(b) PNB

(c) SBI

(d) HDFC

2. When is the birth anniversary of the first female teacher in Modern India, Savitri Bai Phule celebrated?

(a). 31 December

(b). 4 January

(c). 1 January

(d). 3 January

3. Which state organizes the world’s largest open-air theatre ‘Dhanu Yatra’ festival?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Odisha

(c). West Bengal

(d). Kerala

4. Which country took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first six months of 2023?

(a). Finland

(b). Germany

(c). Italy

(d). Sweden

5. How many people will be awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards this year?

(a). 12

(b) 20

(c) 27

(d) 25

6. In which city does PM Modi inaugurate the 108th Indian Science Congress?

(a). Nagpur

(b). Ahmedabad

(c). Patna

(d). Lucknow

7. Who has been appointed as the state icon for Bihar by the Election Commission of India?

(a). Shatrughan Sinha

(b). Manoj Vajpayee

(c). Maithili Thakur

(d). Pawan Singh

Answer-

1. (b) PNB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published its list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) for 2021 on Monday. According to the central bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank are still classified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) in accordance with the 2020 list.

2. (d). 3 January

Today marks the birth anniversary of Savitri Bai Phule, the first female teacher in modern India. She was born in Naigaon, a tiny hamlet in Maharashtra, on January 3, 1831. Her life is celebrated throughout India as a beacon of women's rights. In 1840, she married Jyotirao Phule at the age of nine years.

3. (b). Odisha

The 'Dhanu Yatra' event, known as the world's largest open-air theatre, began in the town of Bargarh in Western Odisha. The 'Dhanu Yatra' began in Bargarh in 1947-48 as part of the country's Independence celebrations. It is commemorated yearly, and traditional art forms depict episodes relating to the Hindu God Krishna.

4. (d). Sweden

Sweden assumed the Presidency of the European Union Council for the first six months of the year on January 1, 2023, succeeding the Czech Republic, which led the Council in the second half of 2022. Sweden is taking up the Presidency of the Council for the third time. The EU Council Presidency is rotated every six months among EU Member States.

5. (c) 27

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards have been announced for this year. 27 people were chosen on January 2, 2023, the highest honour for overseas Indians. The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8 to 10, 2023. The President will present the honours during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas festivities' valedictory session. A jury-cum-awards committee led by the vice president selected the honorees.

6. (a). Nagpur

The 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held at R.T.M. Nagpur University in Nagpur, Maharashtra, from January 3-7, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Science Congress through video conferencing on January 3, 2023. ISC 2023 is the first major scientific event to be held in India this year.

7. (c). Maithili Thakur

The Election Commission named folk singer Maithili Thakur as Bihar's state icon on January 2, 2023. Thakur, who studied Indian classical and folk music, was recently awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for her contribution to Bihar folk music in 2021. The singer will create awareness among the voters for their participation in the electoral process.