Current Affairs Quiz: 04 October 2023-Global Ambassador of World Cup 2023

1. Which cricket legend has been appointed by ICC as the global ambassador of ODI World Cup 2023?

(a) Kapil Dev

(b) Sachin Tendulkar

(c) Brian Lara

(d) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

2. Who has become the first Indian female athlete to win a gold medal in javelin throw in the history of Asian Games?

(a) Annu Rani

(b) Anju Bobby George

(c) Preeti Chaudhary

(d) Alka Sinha

3. RBI has approved the merger of fintech startup Slice with which bank?

(a) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

(b) Union Bank of India

(c) North East Small Finance Bank

(d) Bandhan Bank

4. With whom will NPCI International Payments Ltd tie up for cross border transactions?

(a) Al Bashar Payments

(b) Al Etihad Payments

(c) Abu Dhabi Bank

(d) Singapore Bank

5. How many scientists were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the year 2023?

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

6. Who has been appointed as mentor by Afghanistan cricket team for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?

(a) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(b) Dinesh Karthik

(c) Ajay Jadeja

(d) Akash Chopra

Answer:-

1. (b) Sachin Tendulkar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed India's legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the One Day Cricket World Cup starting in Ahmedabad from October 5. Tendulkar has participated in the ODI World Cup six times. Before the opening match between England and New Zealand, Sachin Tendulkar will come on the field with the World Cup trophy and announce the start of the tournament.

2. (a) Annu Rani

India's Annu Rani has created history in the Hangzhou Asian Games by winning the gold medal in javelin throw. Annu Rani won the gold medal by throwing the javelin 62.92 meters. With this, Annu has become the first Indian female athlete to win gold in javelin throw in the Asiad. Nadeesha Dilhan of Sri Lanka won the silver medal. This is Annu's second medal in the Asian Games.

3. (c) North East Small Finance Bank

RBI has approved the merger of fintech startup Slice with North East Small Finance Bank. Bengaluru-based Slice was valued at around US$1.8 billion last year. Slice founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said that we see this as an opportunity. Slice startup was started in the year 2016.

4. (b) Al Etihad Payments

NPCI International Payments Limited, the international arm of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), is going to enter into an agreement with Al Etihad Payments to facilitate cross border transactions. The MoU will be signed for the development of UAE's domestic card service based on India's RuPay debit and credit card stack. This agreement will be signed in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

5. (b) 3

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. This time the award “For the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots” went to Maungi Ji. Bawendi, Louis E. Bruce and Alexey I. Ekimov has been given. The Nobel Prize is given every year for outstanding contributions in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace and Economics.

6. (c) Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as the mentor of the Afghanistan cricket team for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Ajay Jadeja has played 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, in which he has scored 576 runs at an average of 26.18, with 4 half-centuries and a best of 96 runs.

