Current Affairs Quiz 08 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Hardip Singh Brar, Sukanya Sonowal, and Satkosia Tiger Reserve.
1. Recently, Hardip Singh Brar has been appointed to which position at BMW Group India?
(a) CFO
(b) Vice President
(c) President & CEO
(d) Operations Head
1. (c) President & CEO
Hardip Singh Brar has been appointed as the new President and CEO of BMW Group India, effective from 1st September 2025. He will succeed Vikram Pawah, who will now take on the role of CEO for BMW Group Australia and New Zealand operations. This leadership transition will further strengthen BMW Group’s international leadership structure.
2. Recently, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) ship ‘Itsukushima’ arrived at which Indian port?
(a) Kochi Port
(b) Mumbai Port
(c) Chennai Port
(d) Visakhapatnam Port
2. (c) Chennai Port
The Japan Coast Guard ship ‘Itsukushima’, led by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, arrived at Chennai Port on 7th July 2025. This visit is part of the Global Ocean Voyages Training and aims to strengthen India-Japan strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
3. Sukanya Sonowal has recently been appointed to which post for the 2025–2027 term?
(a) Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador – Project Manager
(b) Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador – Lead (Communication & Public Relations)
(c) UNESCO Youth Peace Envoy
(d) UN Youth Peace Ambassador
3. (b) Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador – Lead (Communication & Public Relations)
Recently, Sukanya Sonowal has been appointed as Lead – Communication & Public Relations in the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN). This network is dedicated to empowering youth across 56 Commonwealth countries to work for peace, tolerance, and against extremism.
4. Satkosia Tiger Reserve, recently in news, is located in which state?
(a) Assam
(b) Odisha
(c) Rajasthan
(d) Uttar Pradesh
4. (b) Odisha
The Odisha government recently floated a tender to construct a high-level bridge over the Mahanadi River near the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, an ecologically sensitive area. The reserve is spread across Angul, Cuttack, Boudh, and Nayagarh districts of Odisha. Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of this construction on local wildlife.
5. Neeraj Chopra recently won gold at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025’ in which city?
(a) New Delhi
(b) Patiala
(c) Bengaluru
(d) Pune
5. (c) Bengaluru
Neeraj Chopra recently won gold at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025’ held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. He secured the gold medal with a throw of 86.18 meters on his third attempt. Neeraj has become the first Indian athlete to host an international athletics event named after himself and win it too.
