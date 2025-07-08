Current Affairs Quiz 08 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Hardip Singh Brar, Sukanya Sonowal, and Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

1. Recently, Hardip Singh Brar has been appointed to which position at BMW Group India?

(a) CFO

(b) Vice President

(c) President & CEO

(d) Operations Head

1. (c) President & CEO

Hardip Singh Brar has been appointed as the new President and CEO of BMW Group India, effective from 1st September 2025. He will succeed Vikram Pawah, who will now take on the role of CEO for BMW Group Australia and New Zealand operations. This leadership transition will further strengthen BMW Group’s international leadership structure.

2. Recently, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) ship ‘Itsukushima’ arrived at which Indian port?

(a) Kochi Port

(b) Mumbai Port

(c) Chennai Port

(d) Visakhapatnam Port