Current Affairs Quiz: 1 August 2022

1.Which Point has been renamed as Gun Hill?

a)Point 5140

b)Point 5100

c)Point 4875

d)Point 4700

2.When did the Earth break its shortest day record?

a)July 27th

b)July 28th

c)July 29th

d)July 30th

3.Who among the following won gold in 49kg weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022?

a)Bindyarani Devi

b)Mirabai Chanu

c)Gururaja Poojary

d)Sanket Mahadev Sargar

4.World's most durable Hydrogen Fuel Cell has been developed by scientists from which university?

a)Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

b)University of Toronto

c)University of Iowa

d)University Sheffied

5.Which city hosted the Chabahar Day Conference?

a)Delhi

b)Mumbai

c)Bengaluru

d)Hyderabad

6.A new species of Damselfly has been discovered in which state?

a)Tamil Nadu

b)Kerala

c)Uttarakhand

d)Assam

7.Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold at Commonwealth Games 2022 in which weightlifting category?

a)67kg

b)60kg

c)73kg

d)86kg

Answers

1.(a) Point 5140

Point 5140 in Drass, Kargil Sector was renamed as 'Gun Hill' on July 30, 2022 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed forces and pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in 'Operation Vijay' during the 1999 Kargil War. The task of capturing Point 5140, which is a strategically important mountain peak in the Dras sector, was assigned to 13 JAK Rifles under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Yogesh Kumar Joshi. Point 5140 is the highest point on the Tololing ridgeline. It is the most formidable feature in the Dras sub-sector.

2.(c) July 29th

Earth broke its shortest day record on July 29, 2022 by completing its full rotation in a time that was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than the regular 24 hours time on July 29th. Noticeably, the Earth has been rotating faster than earlier years. The Earth had recorded the shortest month in 2020 and July 19 of that year was recorded as the shortest day of all time. On July 19, 2020 the Earth completed its rotation in a time 1.47 milliseconds lesser than a standard 24-hour day.

3.(b) Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. Bindyarani Devi won silver medal in the women's 55 kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She lifted a total of 202 kilograms, 86 kilograms in the snatch round and registered a CWG record lift of 116 kilograms in the clean and jerk round, finishing with just 1 kilogram less than Nigeria's gold medalist Adijat Olarinoye.

4.(a) Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The scientists from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed world’s most durable Hydrogen Fuel Cell. The hydrogen fuel is more cost cost-effective and make ways for wider application of green energy in chasing carbon-neutral world.

5.(b) Mumbai

Union Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonowal launched Chabahar Day Conference in Mumbai on July 31, 2022. The event was attended by dignitaries from Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan.The Chabahar port plays a key role in India’s Indo-Pacific vision to connect with Eurasia with Indian Ocean Region. India and Iran had inked the bilateral agreement regarding the same in May 2016.

6.(b) Kerala

A new species of Damselfly has been discovered in the Western Ghats of Peechi Wildlife Sanctuary in Thrissur, Kerala. The species has been named The Anamalai Reed-tail. The species was discovered by researchers from Travancore Nature History Society with support from Peechi Wildlife Division.

7.(c) 73kg

Indian Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold at men's 73kg event at Day 3 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 31, 2022 after lifting a total of 313kg (143kg+170kg). Jeremy Lalrinnunga also won gold in the 67 Kg men's weightlifting event.

