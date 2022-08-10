Current Affairs Quiz: 10 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 10 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, 2G Ethanol Plant, and India’s first underwater metro among others.

1.World Lion Day is observed on?

a) August 9th

b) August 8th

c) August 10th

d) August 7th

2.Who has been named as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar?

a) Tejashwi Yadav

b) Nitish Kumar

c) Tej Pratap Yadav

d) Rabri Devi

3.In which state Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to nation the 2G Ethanol Plant?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttarakhand

d) Haryana

4.When is World Biofuel Day celebrated?

a) August 8th

b) August 10th

c) August 9th

d) August 7th

5.India’s first underwater metro will be inaugurated in which city?

a) Hyderabad

b) Kolkata

c) Bangalore

d) Pune

6.When is the 12th Edition of the Defence Expo scheduled to take place in Gujarat?

a) November 2022

b) December 2022

c) September 2022

d) October 2022

7.New Delhi International Arbitration Centre has been renamed as?

a) Pradhan Mantri Arbitration Centre

b) Bharat Arbitration Centre

c) India International Arbitration Centre

d) International Arbitration Centre

Answers

1.(c) August 10th

World Lion Day is observed every year on August 10 to celebrate the king of the jungle. The day aims at spreading awareness of lions and the urgent need to strive toward their conservation and to make everyone aware of the significance of lions in their natural habitat.

2.(a) Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav has been named as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and his swearing-in ceremony will be held on August 10, 2022, at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav was until now the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly. Earlier when Nitish Kumar was running the government with RJD, Tejashwi had served as Nitish's deputy, an arrangement that is set to be repeated again.

3.(d) Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat, Haryana via video conferencing on August 10, 2022. The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient, and sustainable.

4.(b) August 10th

World Biofuel Day is observed every year on August 10th to create awareness about the non-conventional sources of energy that can be easily used as an alternative to fossil fuels. The day also commemorates the research experiments done by Sir Rudolf Diesel who ran an engine with peanut oil in 1893. It gave the world the hope that biofuels can replace traditional fossil fuels in the future.

5.(b) Kolkata

India’s first underwater metro will be inaugurated in Kolkata, West Bengal and the project is likely to be completed by June 2023. The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly River, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah Stations.

6.(d) October 2022

The Defence Ministry announced on August 8, 2022, that the 12th edition of the Defence Expo, India's flagship exhibition on Land, Naval and Homeland Security systems, will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event will be held between October 18 and 22, 2022.

7.(c) India International Arbitration Centre

Lok Sabha on August 8, 2022, passed a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre. The objective of the amendment is to have world-class arbitration in India. As per the government, the arbitration will also help in reducing the pendency of cases in India.