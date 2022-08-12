Current Affairs Quiz: 12 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 12 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Youth Day, National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks, and Highest Civilian Honour of Ladakh, among others.

1.International Youth Day is celebrated on?

a) August 12th

b) August 11th

c) August 9th

d) August 13th

2.Which of the following two countries have withdrawn from the Cooperation Group between China and Central and Eastern European Countries?

a) Greece and Hungary

b) Slovakia and Slovenia

c) Croatia and Bulgaria

d) Latvia and Estonia

3.Who will inaugurate the National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks in New Delhi?

a) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

b) Union Minister Rajnath Singh

c) Union Minister Amit Shah

d) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

4.Which of the following has been approved as booster dose in India for people above 18 years of age?

a) Covishield

b) Corbevax

c) Covaxin

d) Sputnik V

5.Who has been elected as the President of Colombia?

a) Gustavo Petro

b) Francia Marquez

c) Jose Antonio Ocampo

d) Rodolfo Hernandez

6.Who has been honoured with the Highest Civilian Honour of Ladakh?

a) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

b) Pope Francis

c) Dalai Lama

d) Desmond Tutu

7.World Elephant Day is observed annually on which date?

a) August 10th

b) August 15th

c) August 9th

d) August 12th

Answers

1.(a) August 12th

International Youth Day which is celebrated every year on August 12 recognizes and celebrates the contributions of youth around the world. International Youth Day focuses on the efforts of the youth in the development of the country. The day is celebrated to recognize the efforts of the world's youth in enhancing global society and to draw attention to the cultural and legal surroundings of youngsters.

2.(d) Latvia and Estonia

Latvia and Estonia have withdrawn from a Cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries. The move has come amid Western criticism of China over the escalating military pressure on Taiwan. As per the Latvian Foreign Minister, the country’s continued participation was no longer in line with their Strategic objectives in the current international environment.

3.(c) Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the day long National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks. The conference is being organized by the Ministry of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks in New Delhi on August 12, 2022. Home Minister will also present the Performance awards to select the State Cooperative Banks, and District Central Cooperative Banks.

4.(b) Corbevax

The Union Health Ministry of India has approved Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose under emergency use authorization for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of the administration of primary vaccination of Covaxin or Covishield.

5.(a) Gustavo Petro

Gustavo Petro, a former rebel fighter who has promised profound social and economic change, has won Colombia’s presidency. The victory in the recent presidential runoff election made Petro Colombia’s first left-wing president. In his speech, repeated many of the promises from his election campaign saying that after decades of bloody conflict, Colombia needed a complete overhaul.

6.(c) Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama was honored with dPal rNgam Duston award. It is the highest Civilian honour of Ladakh. Dalai Lama has been awarded for his immense contribution to humanity, particularly towards the Union Territory. The sixth award was conferred by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

7.(d) August 12th

World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12. The day focuses on the conservation and protection of elephants from the various threats they face. World Elephant Day was conceived by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark. It was officially launched on August 12, 2012.