Current Affairs Quiz: 14 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 14 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first Multimodal Logistics Park, Currency Monitoring List, and the President of Slovenia among others.

1. Who is the winner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

a) Pakistan

b) India

c) England

d) New Zealand

2. Who has bagged the contract to build India’s first Multimodal Logistics Park?

a) Reliance Industries

b) Larsen & Toubro

c) Adani group

d) TATA Group

3. Which country has been removed by the United States from its Currency Monitoring List?

a) Malaysia

b) Germany

c) China

d) India

4. Which shipbuilding company will build India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Catamaran Vessel?

a) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

b) Cochin Shipyard

c) Garden Reach Shipbuilders

d) Hindustan Shipyard

5. Who has become the first female President of Slovenia?

a) Tanja Fajon

b) Katarina Kresal

c) Natasa Pirc Musar

d) Violeta Bulc

6. Which country will host U-19 Men’s T20 World Cup 2024?

a) Sri Lanka

b) Thailand

c) Nepal

d) Bangladesh

7. Which state celebrated Millet Day on November 10, 2022, to promote crop cultivation & consumption?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Karnataka

c) Kerala

d) Odisha

Answers

1.(c) England

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the ICC Men’s T20I world Cup 2022. England by sealing their second T20 World Cup has now become the first country to hold both global white-ball trophies. They won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was the 8th T20 world cup tournament. It was played in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

2.(a) Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has bagged the contract to set up India’s first Multimodal Logistics Park in Chennai. The proposed state-of-the-art freight handling facility, with access to various modes of transport, will be developed in three phases, with an estimated investment of Rs. 783 crores.

3.(d) India

The United States Department of Treasury has removed India from its Currency Monitoring List. The country has been on the list for the past two years. Along with India, the US has also removed Mexico, Italy, Vietnam, and Thailand from its Currency Monitoring List of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices and macroeconomic policies.

4.(b) Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inland Waterways Authority of India to build the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel for Varanasi in UP. The introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell passenger catamaran vessel in Varanasi will pave the way for the reduction in the usage of fossil fuels.

5.(c) Natasa Pirc Musar

Natasa Pirc Musar has been elected as the first female President of Slovenia after she defeated her Conservative rival in the second round of elections on November 13, 2022. Natasa Pirc Musar is a journalist and a lawyer who ran as an Independent with the backing of Slovenia’s center-left Government.

6.(a) Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council has announced the venue for Under-19 Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup. As per the ICC, the 2024 Under 19 men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2026 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

7.(d) Odisha

Odisha on November 10, 2022, celebrated Millet Day in order to promote millet cultivation and its consumption across the state. Millet Mission will also be implemented in all 30 districts of the state. Around 2 lakh farmers, 82 farmer producer organizations, and 1200 Mission Shakti Groups have joined this mission.