Current Affairs Quiz: 16 November 2023-Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023

1. Which player has made the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup edition?

(d) Lucknow

3. When is 'World Philosophy Day' 2023 being celebrated this year?

(a) 15 November

(b) 16 November

(c) 17 November

(d) 18 November

4. The joint military exercise 'Exercise Mitra Shakti-2023' is being organized with India and which country?

(a) USA

(b) France

(c) Germany

(d) Sri Lanka

5. Which country will host the second edition of 'Voice of Global South Summit'?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) India

(c) Thailand

(d) Malaysia

6. When is National Press Day celebrated every year?

(a) 14 November

(b) 15 November

(c) 16 November

(d) 17 November

7. With whose collaboration is Indian Railways going to launch 'Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train'?

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) Ministry of Tourism

(c) IRCTC

(d) Make my trip

Answer:-

1. (a) Virat Kohli

The ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is being held in India. India's star batsman Virat Kohli has made the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the Cricket World Cup 2023. With 711 runs in 10 matches, Kohli has overtaken Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a single edition.

2. (c) Faridabad

The 9th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 will be held in Faridabad, Haryana from January 17 to 20, 2024. The theme this time is “Science and Technology Public Outreach in the Age of Amrit”. IISF is an initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in collaboration with Vigyan Bharati.

3. (b) 16 November

World Philosophy Day or World Philosophy Day is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of November, this time it is being celebrated on 16 November. In 2005, UNESCO established World Philosophy Day to recognize the important contribution of philosophy in shaping the future society. This year's theme is "Philosophical Reflection in a Multicultural World".

4. (d) Sri Lanka

The 9th edition of the joint military exercise "Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-2023" is being organized in Pune, India. It will be organized from 16 to 29 November 2023. In this, India is being represented mainly by the soldiers of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment.

5. (b) India

The second edition of 'Voice of Global South Summit' will be hosted by India. The summit will focus on sharing the decisions taken at the G20 meetings during India's presidency with the countries of the global south. The first edition of the Voice of Global South Summit was hosted by India in virtual format in January this year.

6. (c) 16 November

National Press Day is celebrated every year on 16 November in India. This day was started by the Press Council of India. It was started in the year 1977. The theme of National Press Day 2023 is "Media in the Era of Artificial Intelligence".

7. (c) IRCTC

Indian Railways is going to start 'Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' in collaboration with IRCTC. It is being launched to promote 'Dekho Apna Desh' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiatives. Departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the circular route will cover iconic destinations like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Guntakal, Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Kochuveli.

