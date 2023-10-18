Current Affairs Quiz: 18 October 2023- IndiaSkills 2023-24

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as IndiaSkills 2023-24 etc.

2. What percentage increase in dearness allowance for central government employees has been approved by the Union Cabinet?

(d) 7 Percent

3. Who launched the activity-based web portal 'Apna Chandrayaan' on Mission Chandrayaan-3?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Dharmendra Pradhan

(c) S. Somnath

(d) S Jaishankar

4. Who is the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards 2023?

(a) Nagarjuna

(b) Vijay Deverakonda

(c) Allu Arjun

(d) Mahesh Babu

5. On what theme will 'Ayurveda Day' be organized this year?

(a) 'Ayurveda for One Health'

(b) 'Ayurveda for Health'

(c) 'Health and Ayurveda'

(d) 'One Health One Ayurveda'

6. By how many rupees has the Central Government increased the minimum support price of wheat for the 2024-25 season?

(a) Rs 150

(b) Rs 300

(c) Rs 400

(d) Rs 500

7. Who launched the fourth agriculture road map (2023-2028) in Bihar?

(a) Draupadi Murmu

(b) Nitish Kumar

(c) Amit Shah

(d) Rajnath Singh

Answer:-

1. (d) Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched IndiaSkills 2023-24 in New Delhi, and also honored the winners of World Skills 2022. India has secured 11th position in the global competition. The World Skills Competition is the world's largest skills competition, which is held every two years. It is organized by WorldSkills International, which has 86 member countries.

2. (a) 4 percent

The Union Cabinet approved a four percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief for pensioners. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that it will be implemented from July 1 this year. This decision will benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

3. (b) Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched the web portal 'Apna Chandrayaan' in New Delhi. In which a quiz with activity-based material is available for school students on Mission Chandrayaan-3. It has been developed by NCERT. Apart from this, the Union Minister also released 10 special modules on Chandrayaan-3.

4. (c) Allu Arjun

The Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards 2023 has been given to veteran actor Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun has been given this award for his superhit film 'Pushpa'. Allu Arjun is also the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards. The award for the best Hindi film has been given to the film 'Sardar Udham Singh'.

5. (a) 'Ayurveda for One Health'

This year 'Ayurveda Day' will be organized in 100 countries across the world. This year this day will be celebrated on the theme of 'Ayurveda for One Health'. To make this day a success, the Ministry of AYUSH will cooperate with all the ministries of the country.

6. (a) Rs 150

The central government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season. This is the biggest increase in the minimum support price of wheat since 2014. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

7. (a) Draupadi Murmu

The fourth agriculture road map (2023-2028) has been launched in Bihar by President Draupadi Murmu. On this occasion, the President said that agriculture is an important part of the folk culture of Bihar. This is the basis of Bihar's economy. Bihar government has been implementing agriculture road map since 2008. Presently the Chief Minister of Bihar is Nitish Kumar.