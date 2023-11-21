Current Affairs Quiz: 21 November 2023- International Emmy Award 2023

1. Military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' is organized between India and which country?

2. Atal Innovation Mission'-NITI Aayoghas signed an agreement with which country to promote circular economy startups?

(d) Australia

3. Where is 'Global Fisheries Conference India' 2023 being organised?

(a) West Bengal

(b) Gujarat

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Maharashtra

4. Who has become the first Indian to win the International Emmy Award?

(a) Arman Malik

(b) R Madhavan

(c) Vicky Kaushal

(d) Veer Das

5. Who has recently become the new Prime Minister of the European country Luxembourg?

(a) Luke Frieden

(b) Xavier Bettel

(c) Ken Marsh

(d) Giles Roth

6. When is World Fisheries Day celebrated every year?

(a) 19 November

(b) 20 November

(c) 21 November

(d) 22 November

Answer:-

1. (c) USA

The 14th edition of the special military exercise "Vajra Prahar" organized between India and USA is being organized in Umroi, Meghalaya. Exercise Vajra Prahar is a joint exercise conducted between the Indian Army and the US Army Special Forces. The first edition of this exercise was organized in India in the year 2010.

2. (d) Australia

'Atal Innovation Mission' NITI Aayog has launched a new accelerator to advance Australian and Indian circular economy startups. Rapid Innovation and Startup Expansion (RISE) was launched as a new accelerator. 'Atal Innovation Mission' is a major initiative of the Government of India to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

3. (b) Gujarat

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 at Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad. 'Global Fisheries Conference India' is being organized by the Department of Fisheries. Its objective is to advance the country in fisheries and aquaculture sector.

4. (d) Veer Das

Actor-comic Vir Das has won the International Emmy Award in the best comedy category for his Netflix stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing'. He has become the first Indian artist to win this award. The 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York City, America. This award show was organized by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS).

5. (a) Luke Frieden

Former Finance Minister Luc Frieden has been elected as the new Prime Minister of the European country Luxembourg. Giles Roth has been appointed the new Finance Minister of the country. Luxembourg is a small European country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany.

6. (c) 21 November

World Fisheries Day is celebrated every year on 21 November to raise awareness about the importance of fisheries and support the livelihoods of people dependent on fisheries. The theme of World Fisheries Day 2023 is 'Celebrating the Wealth of Fisheries and Aquaculture'.

