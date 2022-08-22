Current Affairs Quiz: 22 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 22 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Har Ghar Jal certified state, India’s first double-decker AC electric bus, and Exercise Pitch Black among others.

1. Biennial Warfare Exercise Pitch Black is hosted by which country?

a) United States

b) Australia

c) China

d) North Korea

2. Syed Sibtey Razi, who passed away on August 20, served as the Governor of which of the following state?

a) Jharkhand

b) Kerala

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Uttarakhand

3. Who has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win Gold at U-20 World Wrestling Championship?

a) Sonam Malik

b) Priyanka

c) Antim Panghal

d) Arju

4. Dahi Handi has been recognized as an official sport in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Delhi

c) Gujarat

d) Maharashtra

5. Which state has become India’s first Har Ghar Jal certified state?

a) Haryana

b) Goa

c) Kerala

d) Punjab

6. EAM S. Jaishankar has unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in which South American country?

a) Paraguay

b) Brazil

c) Peru

d) Colombia

7. India’s first double-decker AC electric bus has been unveiled in which city?

a) Hyderabad

b) Bengaluru

c) Mumbai

d) Pune

Answers

1.(b) Australia

Exercise Pitch Black is a biennial warfare exercise that is hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force. An Indian Air Force contingent is also participating in the exercise which is being held in Australia from August 19 to September 8, 2022, in Darwin. The last edition of Exercise Pitch Black was conducted in 2018.

2.(a) Jharkhand

Syed Sibtey Razi, passed away on August 20, 2022, in Lucknow. He was the former Governor of Jharkhand and was associated with the Congress Party. Syed Sibtey Razi was a member of Rajya Sabha twice. He was suffering from heart disease and was under treatment at King George’s Medical College.

3.(c) Antim Panghal

Antim Panghal, a 17-year-old Haryana wrestler has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win Gold Medal at U-20 World Wrestling Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria. She scored at 8-0 win over Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan in 53 kg category to achieve this feat.

4.(d) Maharashtra

Dahi Handi, an event associated with the Hindu festival Janmashtami has now been accorded the status of an adventure sport in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde announced to recognize of the formation of human towers as part of Dahi Handi celebrations as an adventure sport. Dahi Handi is celebrated on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna.

5.(b) Goa

Goa has become India’s first Har Ghar Jal certified state. The people of all the villages in Goa and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu declared their village to be a Har Ghar Jal through a resolution passed by the Gram Sabha. It certified that all the households in the villages have the access to safe drinking water through taps.

6.(a) Paraguay

The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay. He also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where the South American country’s Independence Movement started more than two centuries ago.

7.(c) Mumbai

India’s first double-decker AC electric bus has been unveiled in Mumbai. Designed, developed, and manufactured in the country, the electric bus is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety, and best-in-class comfort features. The renewed iconic double-decker bus is designed to revolutionize public transportation in India.