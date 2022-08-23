Current Affairs Quiz: 23 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 22 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, U-20 World Championships, and UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list among others.

1.Which dance form has been nominated by the Government of India to be inscribed as UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list?

a) Garba

b) Giddha

c) Bhangra

d) Lavani

2. Annual Meeting of Defence Ministers’ of SCO will be held in which country?

a) Tajikistan

b) India

c) Uzbekistan

d) Russia

3. India’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has been unveiled in which city?

a) Mumbai

b) Chennai

c) Bengaluru

d) Pune

4. Chandigarh International Airport will be renamed after?

a) Udham Singh

b) Sukhdev Thapar

c) Shaheed Bhagat Singh

d) Kartar Singh Sarabha

5. India’s first indigenously developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox disease has been developed by which company?

a) Embio Limited

b) Transasia Bio-Medicals

c) Calantha Biotech Pvt. Ltd

d) AGD Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd

6. What is the name of India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier (IAC)?

a) IAC Vikrant

b) IAC Viraat

c) IAC Arihant

d) IAC Vishal

7. How many medals are won by the Indian wrestling team at U-20 World Championships?

a) Fifteen

b) Twenty

c) Sixteen

d) Fourteen

Answers

1.(a) Garba

The Government of India has nominated the dance form Garba to be inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. As per the Director of UNESCO, Eric Falt, after the inclusion of Durga Puja on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage representative in 2021, India has now nominated Garba for 2022. India was elected by UNESCO to serve on the distinguished Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in July.

2.(c) Uzbekistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a three-day visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 23, 2022, to attend the Annual Meeting of the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) the Member States. During the annual meeting, the defence cooperation issues among the SCO member states will be discussed.

3.(d) Pune

India’s 1st Indigenously Developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has been unveiled in Pune recently by MoS Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has been developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune and is being termed the country’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus. The development of the bus comes as part of India’s commitment to the use of Clean and green energy for transportation to reduce carbon footprints.

4.(c) Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The Governments of Punjab and Haryana have agreed to rename Chandigarh International Airport after freedom struggle icon Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The news was shared by the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann after a meeting between the two governments. This is not the first time that a name change after the freedom fighter has been suggested.

5.(b) Transasia Bio-Medicals

India’s first indigenously developed RT-PCR testing fit for Monkeypox made by Erba-Transasia was launched on August 19, 2022, at the Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone. India has reported 9 cases of Monkeypox. At present, countries have been using the repurposed smallpox vaccines to treat Monkeypox.

6.(a) IAC Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on September 2, 2022. The Prime Minister will officially induct the vessel to the Indian Navy at a specially arranged venue inside the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) which is manufactured over Rs. 20,000 crore warship.

7.(c) Sixteen Medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Wrestling team on winning 16 medals at the U-20 World championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Giving their best performance, the Indian wrestling team earned a total of 16 medals across the different categories at the U-20 world wrestling championships. It included a Gold Medal, four silver medals, and 11 bronze medals.