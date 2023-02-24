Current Affairs Quiz: 24 February 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for their competitive examinations. In today’s session, there are some of the best questions and answers related to relevant topics such as Ajay Banga, Central Excise Day, G20 Meeting, etc.

1. Who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden for the position of World Bank’s Head?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Ajay Banga

(c) Gita Gopinath

(d) Neal Mohan

2. Which country has declared a Health Emergency in view of the Dengue outbreak?

(a) Peru

(b) Brazil

(c) Mexico

(d) Pakistan

3. In which city is the All India Taekwondo Championship being organized?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Guwahati

(c) Chandigarh

(d) New Delhi

4. The legendary dancer Kanak Rele recently passed away, she was famous for which classical dance?

(a) Bharatanatyam

(b) Kathak

(c) Mohiniyattam

(d) Kathakali

5. Former Supreme Court Justice S. Abdul Nazir took oath as the Governor of which state?

(a) Andhra Pradesh

(b) Kerala

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Bihar

6. Under the Chairmanship of India, the first G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting will be held in which city?

(a) Bengaluru

(b) New Delhi

(c) Pune

(d) Lucknow

7. On which day Central Excise Day is observed in India?

(a) 23 February

(b) 24 February

(c) 25 February

(d) 20 February

Answers:

1. (b) Ajay Banga

US President Joe Biden has nominated the former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga has been for the President of the World Bank. Ajaypal Singh Banga is an Indian-American, born in Pune, Maharashtra to a Saini-Sikh family, where his father was posted in the army. He is currently the Vice Chairman of General Atlantic, one of the world's largest private equity firms. The current President of the World Bank, David Malpass has announced to resign by June 2023. Malpass was elected by former US President Donald Trump.

2. (a) Peru

The South American country Peru has declared a 90-day health emergency in view of the increasing outbreak of dengue in the country. The emergency has been initiated in 13 departments in the north, central and southeast of the country due to an outbreak of dengue. According to an official notice, more than 11,500 cases have been reported so far in 2023. Earlier this month, Peru's neighbouring country Bolivia also issued a health alert, after more than 6,800 cases and 26 deaths. Lima is the capital of the South American country Peru and the currency here is ‘Sol’.

3. (d) New Delhi

Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi inaugurated the three-day All India Taekwondo Championship in New Delhi on Friday. This championship was held on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and India. Sports Authority of India (SAI), Korean Cultural Center is co-hosting the event along with India and Korea National Sports University. This championship is being organized at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. A total of 265 Taekwondo players from 21 centres of the Sports Authority of India are participating in this event.

4. (c) Mohiniyattam

Kanak Rele, the dancer of classical dance Mohiniyattam, passed away recently. She was the founder-principal of Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya. While she had a long career of 60 years, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, the country's third-highest civilian award. Along with this, she also received the Padma Shri award in the year 1990. In 2006, the Government of Madhya Pradesh conferred the Kalidas Samman to her.

5. (a) Andhra Pradesh

Former Supreme Court Justice S. Abdul Nazeer has taken an oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He replaced Vishwabhushan Harichandan. Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered Justice Nazeer in his sworn ceremony to assume the position. This was done by President Draupadi Murmu on February 12, 2023. He has served as a former judge in the Karnataka High Court.

6. (a) Bengaluru

The G-20 meeting of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under India's G20 Presidency will be held in Bengaluru in the year 2023. First G20 meeting with various ministers and central bank governors commenced with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this two-day meeting, 500 representatives of G20 member states, invitees and representatives of international organizations are participating. The discussions in this meeting are aimed at providing a clear mandate for the various work streams of the G20 Finance Track.

7. (b) 24 February

Central Excise Day is celebrated every year on 24 February in India. This day is observed to spread awareness among people about various aspects of the central product and fee limit. The Central Excise and Salt Act was passed in the country on February 24, 1944. This day is celebrated to mark this event. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) was established on 1 January 1964.

