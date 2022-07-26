Current Affairs Quiz: 26 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Kargil Vijay Diwas, Flag Code of India and new Prime Minister of Kuwait among others.

1.When is Kargil Vijay Diwas observed?

a)July 25th

b)July 26th

c)July 27th

d)July 28th

2.The central government has amended which part of the Flag Code of India to allow the Tricolour to be hoisted day and night?

a)Part I

b)Part II

c)Part III

d)None of the Above

3.Who among the following athletes has pulled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury?

a)PV Sindhu

b)Kidambi Srikanth

c)Neeraj Chopra

d)Mirabai Chanu

4.Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Kuwait?

a)Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

b)Dr. Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf

c)Ali Hussein Al-Mousa

d)Dr. Abdulwahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid

5.Which nation recently launched second of its three space station modules?

a)Russia

b)Japan

c)China

d)Israel

6.India's bioeconomy is expected to touch how much billion by 2025?

a)USD 100

b)USD 150

c)USD 200

d)USD 250

7.Who is the new no.1 ranked T20I batter in ICC Women's Player Rankings?



a)Smriti Mandhana

b)Shafali Verma

c)Suzie Bates

d)Meg Lanning

Answers

1.(b) July 26th

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26th, to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The day is observed in honour of the Kargil War Heroes who played a key role in ousting the Pakistani forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

2.(b) Part II

The central government has amended Part II of Flag Code of India to allow the national flag of India to be displayed in the open and on houses and buildings “day and night”. The clause (xi) of Para 2.2 of Part II of the Flag Code of India 2002 has been revised to "Where the flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night”. The clause had earlier read that the flag should, as far as possible, be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

3.(c) Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury, which he sustained during the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The news comes as a major blow to India's medal chances in the javelin throw. Chopra recently won India's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

4.(a) Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

The Emir of Kuwait issued a decree on July 24, 2022 appointing Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the new Prime Minister of Kuwait. He replaces caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid. He will now be required to form a new cabinet in the country. Ahmad is the eldest son of Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and had served as the Kuwait National Guard Deputy Commander between November 2020-March 9, 2022.

5. (c) China

China recently launched the second of its three space modules needed to complete its new space station, the Tiangong space station. The Wentian Space Station Module docked with China's under-construction space station on July 25th. The third and final module of the space is expected to be launched in October. The Tiangong space station, which will have a lifespan of at least 10 years, is expected to become completely operational by the end of the year or by early 2023.

6.(b) USD 150 billion

India's bioeconomy is likely to touch USD 150 billion by 2025 and USD 300 billion by 2030, as per the India BioEconomy Report 2022 released on July 19, 2022. The report has been brought out by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) based on the data from the biotech sector's contribution to the economy. As per the report, India's bioeconomy reached over USD 80 billion in 2021 and registered a 14.1 percent growth in 2020.

7.(d) Meg Lanning

Australian captain Meg Lanning is the new No.1 ranked T20I batter in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. She jumped one place to surpass her teammate Beth Mooney after Australia's tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland. Beth Mooney is now ranked second, followed by Sophie Devine at third place. Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma make up the rest of the top 5 Women's T20I batters, with 4th and 5th rank respectively.

