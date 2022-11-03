Current Affairs Quiz: 3 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 3 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Ela Bhatt, ResponsibleSteel Certification, and the world’s No.1 T20I batter among others.

1. Two women officers have been promoted to IG rank for the first time in which paramilitary forces?

a) CRPF

b) CISF

c) NSG

d) AR

2. Ela Bhatt, Padma Bhushan recipient who passed away on November 2, 2022, was the founder of?

a) Labour Progressive Federation

b) Self-Employed Women’s Association

c) Hind Mazdoor Sabha

d) Centre of Indian Trade Unions

3. Which of the following company has received India’s first ResponsibleSteel Certification?

a) JSW Steel

b) Jindal Steel

c) ESL Steel Limited

d) TATA Steel

4. TP Rajeevan, who passed away on November 2, was a renowned name in which field?

a) Singing

b) Dancing

c) Writing

d) Painting

5. Defence Exercise ‘Operation Vigilant Storm’ is conducted between South Korea and which other country?

a) United States

b) India

c) Japan

d) France

6. Which Indian cricketer has become the world’s No.1 T20I batter?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Rohit Sharma

d) KL Rahul

7. Lab module ‘Mengtian’ has been launched by which country for its space station?

a) United States

b) Russia

c) India

d) China

Answers

1.(a) CRPF

Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham, two women officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General for the first time after their induction into the force in 1987. Notably, the Central Reserve Police Force was also the first Central Armed Police Force to induct women in combat in 1986.

2.(b) Self-Employed Women’s Association

Elaben Bhatt, a noted Gandhian, and a leading women’s empowerment activist was the founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA). It is one of the largest cooperatives working for women with a base of over 2 million members from around 18 states in India and the neighboring nations.

3.(d) TATA Steel

TATA Steel has received ‘ResponsibleSteel Certification’ for three of its production facilities in Jamshedpur. The steel works, tubes division, and cold rolling mill have joined the group of other steep-producing sites around the world with the certification. ResponsibleSteel is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative.

4. (c) Writing

TP Rajeevan was a noted Malayalam-English poet, scriptwriter, and novelist. He was the recipient of several major literary awards including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. He made immense contributions ion various genres of literature including poetry, travelogue, novel, script writing, and so on.

5. (a) United States

Operation Vigilant Storm is a Defence Exercise that is held between the United States and South Korea. The exercise includes hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day. The Defence Exercise featured 240 warplanes and included variants of the F-35 stealth fighter from both the United States and South Korea.

6. (b) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has become the world’s number-one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times. Suryakumar Yadav has overtaken Pakistan opener Mohammed Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking. Yadav is now at 863 points while Mohammed Rizwan is at 842 points.

7. (d) China

China launched the third and final module ‘Mengtian’ to complete its permanent space station. Mengtian or Celestial Dream joins Wentian as the second laboratory module for the station which is collectively known as ‘Tiangong’ or ‘Celestial Palace’. Mengtian will provide space for science experiments with zero gravity, an airlock for exposure to the vacuum of space, and a small robotic arm to support the extravehicular payloads.