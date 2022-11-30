Current Affairs Quiz: 30 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 30 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Zombie Virus, woman Police Commissioner and World Cup among others.

1. Who has been appointed as UP’s first woman Police Commissioner?

a) Sujata Singh

b) Neera Rawat

c) Laxmi Singh

d) Neeti Dwivedi

2. Who has won Mumbai’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project with Rs. 5,069 crore bid?

a) Adani Group

b) Tata Group

c) DLF

d) Aditya Birla Group

3. Scientists revived a 48,500-year-old Zombie Virus buried in ice in which country?

a) Iceland

b) Denmark

c) Georgia

d) Russia

4. Which of the following museum has won the 2022 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation?

a) CST Heritage Gallery & Railway Museum

b) Mani Bhavan

c) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

d) Bhau Daji Lad Museum

5. Who is set to become the first female referee at the men’s World Cup Game?

a) Yoshmini Yamashita

b) Stephanie Frappart

c) Salima Mukansanga

d) Kateryna Monzul

6. Who has been named the ambassador of the Nikshay Mitra-an initiative under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan?

a) Deepa Malik

b) Amitabh Bachchan

c) PV Sindhu

d) Neeraj Chopra

7. Which airline will be merged with TATA-owned Air India by March 2024?

a) Indigo

b) SpiceJet

c) Go First

d) Vistara

Answers

1.(c) Laxmi Singh

The Uttar Pradesh Government has appointed IPS Officer Laxmi Singh as the new Noida Police Chief, making her the first woman officer to head a Police Commissionerate in UP. Laxmi Singh who is a 2000-batch officer replaced Alok Singh in Gautam Buddha Nagar and is expected to take a charge on November 30, 2022.

2.(a) Adani Group

The Adani Group has emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The group has put in a Rs. 5,069 crore bid for the redevelopment of one of the largest slum sprawls in the world. The bid is for the entire Rs. 20,000 crore project and the total timeline for the project is 7 years to rehabilitate the 6.5 lakh slum dwellers who are spread over a 2.5 sq km area right now.

3.(d) Russia

French scientists have revived a 48,500-year-old Zombie Virus buried under a frozen lake in Russia. The European Researchers examined the ancient samples collected from permafrost in the Siberia region of Russia. The scientists revived and characterized 13 new pathogens, what they termed ‘Zombie Viruses’, and found that they remained infectious despite spending many millennia trapped in the frozen ground.

4.(c) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The restoration of the 100-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai has won the Award of Excellence in the 2022 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The museum is part of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai’s World Heritage property. It was established as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India in 1922.

5.(b) Stephanie Frappart

France’s Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman in the history of the FIFA World Cup to referee a finals match in the men’s tournament. History will be made when Costa Rica faces Germany on December 1 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar. Frappart was also the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League Game.

6.(a) Deepa Malik

The Union Health Ministry has designated the President of the Paralympic Committee of India Deepa Malik as the ambassador of Nikshay Mitra. It is an initiative under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Deepa Malik also informed that she herself is a Tuberculosis survivor and that the treatment of TB is a long process.

7.(d) Vistara

Vistara Airlines will be merged with Tata-owned Air India. Singapore Airlines and Tata Group have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Singapore Airlines will invest 250 million dollars or Rs. 2,000 crores into Air India as soon as this integration is completed.