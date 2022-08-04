Current Affairs Quiz: 4 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as 49th Chief Justice of India, Fortune 500 Global List 2022 and World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in India among others.

1.Who will become the 49th Chief Justice of India?

a)Justice SK Kaul

b)Justice S Abdul Nazeer

c)Justice DY Chandrachud

d)Justice UU Lalit

2.Which company is India's highest-ranked company in the Fortune 500 Global List 2022?

a)RIL

b)LIC

c)IOCL

d)ONGC

3.What is the rank of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Fortune Global 500 List 2022?

a)101st

b)104th

c)110th

d)112th

4.The newly designated Ramsar site, Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary is located in which state?

a)Goa

b)Karnataka

c)Tamil Nadu

d)Madhya Pradesh

5.The World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in India will be built in which district?

a)Shivpuri

b)Khargone

c)Mandla

d)Khandwa

6.The Geldingadalir volcano, which erupted recently, is located in which country?

a)Indonesia

b)Malaysia

c)Iceland

d)Japan

7.Who won India's first-ever medal in high jump at Commonwealth Games 2022?

a)Dutee Chand

b)Hima Das

c)M Sreeshankar

d)Tejaswin Shankar



8.Tulika Mann won silver medal in which sport at Commonwealth Games?

a)Weightlifting

b)Squash

c)Judo

d)Track and Field

Answers

1.(d) Justice UU Lalit

Justice Uday U Lalit is set to become the 49th Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recommended Justice UU Lalit's name has his successor on August 4, 2022.The current Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled to retire on August 27, 2022. Justice UU Lalit will be the new Chief Justice of India for a short tenure of lesser than three months. He is scheduled to retire on November 8, 2022.

2.(b) LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India is India's highest-ranked company in the Fortune 500 Global List 2022. LIC is ranked at the 98th position in this year's Fortune 500 companies list. The debutant public sector company is the only one ranked higher than Reliance Industries Limited in the Fortune Global 500 list 2022.

3.(b) 104th

The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped 51 places to be ranked at 104th position in the Fortune Global 500 List 2022. The Fortune 500 companies list 2022 comprises ranking of top 500 companies for the year 2022. RIL was ranked at 155th position in Fortune Global 500 List 2021. This year, it has jumped to 104th rank. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is India's highest-ranked private sector company in the Fortune 500 companies list.

4.(c) Tamil Nadu

India has designated 10 more wetlands as Ramsar sites, taking the total tally of Ramsar Sites in India to 64. The Ramsar sites in India now cover a total area of 12,50,361 ha. The 10 new Ramsar sites in India include six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, which is among the 10 new Ramsar Sites, is located in Tamil Nadu.

5.(d) Khandwa

The world's largest floating solar power plant will be built on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada River in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of over Rs 3000 crores. The floating power plant is expected to generate about 600 Megawatt of power by 2022-23. It is being built to increase the power generation capacity and address electricity problems in Madhya Pradesh. The new floating solar plant will make Khandwa the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have all three things- thermal power station, hydel and solar power.

6.(c) Iceland

The Geldingadalir volcano erupted in an uninhabited valley near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik on August 3, 2022 after days of continuous seismic activity. The volcanic eruption led to spewing of red hot lava and plumes of smoke out of a fissure in an uninhabited valley after several days of intense seismic activity.

7.(d) Tejaswin Shankar

India's Tejaswin Shankar has created history by winning India's first-ever medal in high jump. He won the bronze medal in men's high jump final with a mark of 2.22m at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The 23-year-old also won India's first medal in athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022.

8.(c) Judo

Tulika Mann became the third Indian Judoka to win a medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She has won silver in the women's Judo 78kg category. Earlier Sushila Devi Likmabam had won silver in women's 48kg final and Vijay Kumar Yadav had won bronze in men's 60kg Judo finals.

