Current Affairs Quiz: 3 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Commonwealth Games 2022, mysterious sinkhole and Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan among others.

1.India won a historic gold in which among the following sports for the first-ever time at Commonwealth Games?

a)Lawn Bowl

b)Water Polo

c)Rowing

d)Fencing

2.The Indian badminton mixed team won which medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

a)Gold

b)Bronze

c)Silver

d)None of the Above

3.Vikas Thakur who won silver medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 is associated with which sport?

a)Boxing

b)Judo

c)Weightlifting

d)Badminton

4.The US confirmed the killing of terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri recently in a drone strike. He was the leader of which terror outfit?

a)Al-Qaeda

b)ISIS

c)JeM

d)LeT

5.Who is Nancy Pelosi?

a)White House Chief of Staff

b)US House of Representatives Speaker

c)State Secretary

d)Defence Secretary

6.A mysterious sinkhole has been discovered in which nation?

a)Chile

b)Iceland

c)Greenland

d)Mexico

7.ISRO has earned how much in forex through satellite launches?

a)USD 250

b)USD 279

c)USD 300

d)USD 350

Answers

1.(a) Lawn Bowl

The Indian Lawn Bowls team scripted history by clinching gold in the women's fours final at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 2, 2022. This is India's first-ever medal in the sports event. The Indian lawn bowls team defeated South Africa by 17-10 in the final of the women's fours event after 15 ends. India's lawn bowl team included Lovely Choubey, Pinki Chaudhary, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey. They have become the first Indian athletes in CWG history to win a gold medal in the sport.

2.(c) Silver

India won silver in the badminton mixed team event after losing the final against Malaysia by 1-3 on August 2, 2022. PV Sindhu was the sole Indian player to win a match in the final event. The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth and the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also went down against their Malaysian opponentrs despite hard-fought matches. PV Sindhu had taken on Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh in the second match and won the game by 22-20, 21-17.

3.(c) Weightlifting

The Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the men's 96kg final with a combined lift of 346 kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. He lifted a total of 155kg in snatch category and 191kg in clean and jerk.

4.(a) Al-Qaeda

US President Joe Biden confirmed recentl that the United States has killed Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike carried over the weekend in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ayman al-Zawahri had taken over as the leader of al-Qaeda after Osama Bin Laden's death. Bin Laden was also killed in 2011 during a raid on his compound by the US forces. Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a counter-terrorism operation led by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Afghanistan.

5.(b) US House of Representatives Speaker

Nancy Pelosi is an American politician serving as the 52nd speaker of the US House of Representatives since 2019. She had served at the same position previously from 2007 to 2011. She has served as a U.S. representative from California since 1987. She is the only woman to serve as the US House of Representatives Speaker. She has served as a US representative from California since 1987.

6.(a) Chile

The Chilean authorities started investigating a mysterious sinkhole, bigger than a tennis court, on August 1, 2022. The hole is about 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter and it appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country. The sinkhole has appeared near a copper mine in the Atacama desert.

7.(b) USD 279

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has earned 279 million dollars in foreign exchange by launching satellites for global clients, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question, Singh said ISRO in association with its commercial arms has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

READ ALSO: Current Affairs Quiz: 2 August 2022