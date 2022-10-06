Current Affairs Quiz: 6 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 6 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the largest producer of sugar in the world, the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics, and Vishaal Kisan Sammelan among others.

1. Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldel, and K.Barry Sharpless have jointly won Nobel Prize 2022 in which category?

a) Chemistry

b) Literature

c) Physics

d) Medicine

2. Which country has emerged as the largest producer of sugar in the world?

a) China

b) Thailand

c) Brazil

d) India

3. When is the World Cerebral Palsy Day observed?

a) October 5

b) October 6

c) October 9

d) October 11

4. Who has become the first Native American woman to travel to space?

a) Kayla Barron

b) Anne McClain

c) Nicole Mann

d) Christina Koch

5. ‘Vishaal Kisan Sammelan’ workshop by National Mission for Clean Ganga and Sahakar Bharati was held in which state?

a) Haryana

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Punjab

6. Anton Zeilinger, one of the winners of the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics, is from which country?

a) France

b) United States

c) Sweden

d) Austria

7. Which country has decided to scrap the proposal to cut taxes for the wealthy?

a) France

b) United Kingdom

c) Australia

d) New Zealand

Answer

1. (a) Chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldel, and K.Barry Sharpless for their work on snipping molecules together, known as Click Chemistry. Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, and Danish Scientist Morten Meldal were cited for their work on Click Chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions.

2. (d) India

India has emerged as the world’s largest producer of sugar and the second-largest exporter of sugar in the world. As per the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry, the supportive international prices and the central government policy led to this feat of the Indian Sugar Industry.

3. (b) October 6

World Cerebral Palsy day is observed every year on October 6 to spread awareness and to shed light on the fact that cerebral palsy affects approximately 17 million people around the world. Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders affecting the development of movement and posture, often accompanied by disturbances of sensation, perception, cognition, and behavior.

4. (c) Nicole Mann

A US astronaut, Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman in space following a NASA launch on October 5, 2022. Nicole Mann is one of the four astronauts who blasted off from Florida at midday bound for the International Space Station (ISS). Nicole Mann is a veteran combat pilot who has made spaceflight history not just as the first indigenous woman in orbit but also as the first woman to command a Crew Dragon Capsule.

5. (a) Haryana

Vishaal Kisan Sammelan workshop was organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Sahakar Bharati in Bayanpur Village, Sonipat, Haryana. More than 200 farmers took part in the workshop. It was organized to promote natural farming amongst the farmers in the Ganga basin.

6. (d) Austria

Anton Zeilinger is an Austrian quantum physicist and Nobel laureate in Physics of 2022. He is a professor of Physics emeritus at the University of Vienna and a senior scientist at the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. Alain Aspect, and John F. Clauser were the other two winners of the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics with Anton Zeilinger.

7. (b) United Kingdom

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss has dropped the plan to cut income tax for the top earners. The move has sparked turmoil in the financial markets of the country. The Government said that it will not scrap the top 45 percent of income tax paid on earnings above 1,50,000 pounds ($1,67,000) a year.