Current Affairs Quiz: 7 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Armed Forces Flag day, Spotlight Award, and India's first real-time Gold ATM.

1. Who won silver at the weightlifting World Championship in Colombia?

(a). Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

(b). Sukhen Dey

(c). Ganesh Mali

(d). Mirabai Chanu

2. When is Armed Forces Flag day celebrated in India?

(a). 4 December

(b). 24 November

(c). 7 December

(d). 1 December

3. World Bank to finance which country with USD 250 million for environmental management?

(a). Japan

(b). Bangladesh

(c). India

(d). Pakistan

4. Which movie won the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association?

(a). RRR

(b). Bahubali

(C). Sita Ramam

(d). KGF

5. What is the name of the volcano that erupted in Indonesia on December 4, 2022?

(a). Mauna Loa

(b). Mount Semeru

(c). Mount Etna

(d). Mount Merapi

6. India’s first real-time Gold ATM is established in which city?

(a). New Delhi

(b). Ahmedabad

( c). Hyderabad

(d). Bhopal

7. To what percent did the World Bank upgrade its forecast for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-2023?

(a). 6.5%

(b). 6.3%

(c). 6.7%

(d). 6.9%

Answers

1. (d) Mirabai Chanu

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won silver at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia on December 7, 2022. This was Mirabai's second medal at the World Championships, having previously won gold in 2017 with a lift of 194 kg. She beat the Tokyo 2020 champion Hou Zhihua of China.

2. (c) 7 December

Armed Forces Flag Day is commemorated around the country on December 7 every year. The day is observed to honour the martyrs and Armed Forces members who protect the homeland. It is dedicated to raising funds from the general public for the benefit of Armed Forces personnel.

3. (b) Bangladesh

The World Bank has authorized USD 250 million in financing to assist Bangladesh in strengthening environmental management and encouraging private sector engagement in green projects. The Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST) Project, if implemented successfully, will assist the country in addressing significant environmental challenges, benefiting over 21 million people in Greater Dhaka and beyond.

4. (a) RRR

RRR won the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association after director SS Rajamouli won the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. The cast and crew of 'RRR,' together with Angela Bassett and Rian Johnson, will accept the award at the 6th HCA Film Awards in Los Angeles.

5. (b) Mount Semeru

The Semeru Volcano on Java Island, Indonesia, has begun to erupt. The eruption produced massive amounts of volcanic ash, and approximately 2,000 people in East Java province were evacuated. The authorities imposed an 8-kilometer no-go zone and compelled the evacuation of whole towns as a result of the volcano.

6. (c).Hyderabad

Goldsikka Pvt Ltd launched its first Gold ATM with technology support from M/s OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad on December 3, 2022. The ATM is India’s first and the world’s first real-time Gold ATM. Unlike other ATMs that give money, the Goldsikka ATM dispenses Gold coins. People can insert their debit or credit cards into the Goldsikka and purchase gold coins.

7. (d) 6.9%

The World Bank has raised its growth prediction for the Indian economy to 6.9 percent for the fiscal year 2022-23, up from 6.5 percent before. The World Bank praised India's economic resilience in the face of a hard external environment, noting that the Indian economy is substantially insulated from global spillovers when compared to other developing countries.