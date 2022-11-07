Current Affairs Quiz: 7 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 7 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Cancer Awareness Day, India’s first floating financial literacy camp, and the ICC Player of the Month Award among others.

1. When is National Cancer Awareness Day observed?

a) November 5

b) November 10

c) November 7

d) November 2

2. India’s first floating financial literacy camp was organized in which city?

a) Srinagar

b) Bhopal

c) Udaipur

d) Nainital

3. Who has won the ICC Player of the Month Award for October 2022?

a) KL Rahul

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Rohit Sharma

d) Virat Kohli

4. ISRO plans on exploring the moon’s shadow region in collaboration with which country?

a) Russia

b) Japan

c) United States

d) France

5. Which word has been declared as the ‘Word of the Year 2022 by Collins Dictionary’?

a) Pandemic

b) Lockdown

c) Permacrisis

d) Vaccine

6. Which country has operated the ‘World’s longest Passenger Train’?

a) Japan

b) China

c) Australia

d) Switzerland

7. Which city is hosting the World Travel Market from Nov 7 to Nov 9, 2022?

a) London

b) Rome

c) Paris

d) Geneva

Answers

1.(c) November 7

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed every year on November 7 to raise awareness about the deadly disease. As per the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second most deadly disease and the statistics have shown that low and middle-income countries account for about 70 percent of cancer-related fatalities.

2.(a) Srinagar

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) conducted India’s first floating financial literacy camp in Dal Lake with an initiative called ‘Niveshak Didi’ to promote financial literacy ‘By the Women, For the Women’ in Srinagar. The Floating Financial Literacy Camp was conducted among the local residents around the world-famous Dal lake of Srinagar.

3. (d) Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has won the International Cricket Council Player of the Month Award for October 2022 for his tremendous performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli won the honor after being nominated for the new award for the first time in his career. The former Captain of the Indian Cricket team pipped the likes of Sikandar Raza and David Miller for the top prize.

4.(b) Japan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after missions to the moon and mars, has now set its eyes on exploring the dark side of the moon in collaboration with Japan’s Space Agency. According to the initial plans, a lunar lander and a rover built by the Indian Space Research Organisation will be put into orbit by a Japanese rocket with a planned landing near the moon's South pole.

5.(c) Permacrisis

Permacrisis has been chosen as the Collin Dictionary’s Word of the Year 2022. The word describes the feeling of living through a period of war, inflation, and political instability. As per the heads of Collins Learning, the word sums up just how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people.

6.(d) Switzerland

Switzerland has created a world record by operating the world’s longest passenger train. The train is designed to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the country’s first train system. The longest passenger train in Switzerland ran in the Swiss Alps with 100 coaches.

7.(a) London

London is hosting the World Travel Market 2022. It is being organized from November 7 to November 9, 2022. India is also set to participate in the event to showcase itself as a preferred destination for tourism. The theme of World Travel Market 2022 is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’.