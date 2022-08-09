Current Affairs Quiz: 9th August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 9th August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples, PARVAZ Market Linkage Scheme, and the first Woman Director General of CSIR among others.

1.How many medals India won in Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham?

51 41 61 71

2.The International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on?

August 9th August 11th August 8th August 5th

3. Central Government has offered 5G test bed free to start-ups and MSMEs for how many months?

12 months 9 months 6 months 8 months

4.PARVAZ Market Linkage Scheme is launched by which Indian Union Territory?

Puducherry Jammu & Kashmir Delhi Chandigarh

5.Dr. N. Kalaiselvi has become the first Woman Director General of which Indian Research Organisation?

Indian Council of Social Science Research Indian Council of Agricultural Research Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

6. Which Indian State has appointed Deloitte India as its consultant?

Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Gujarat

7.Indian Contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has won how many Gold Medals?

30 28 22 20

Answers

1.(c) 61

India’s Medal Tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 reached to a total of 61 medals with 22 Gold Medals, 16 Silver Medals, and 23 Bronze Medals. Indian contingent finished at the fourth position in medal standings at CWG in Birmingham.

2.(a) August 9th

International Day of World’s Indigenous People is observed every year on August 9th. This day is celebrated on 9 August annually to recognize the first UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations meeting in Geneva in 1982. International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples recognises the efforts and achievements that indigenous people make to improve the issues of the world like environmental protection etc.

3.(c) 6 Months

The Centre Government has decided to offer the use of Indigenous 5G Test Bed free of cost to the Government recognized start-ups and MSMEs for the next six months upto January 2023. The decision has been taken to boost the 5G ecosystem within India and to achieve the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

4.(b) Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir has launched PARVAZ Market Linkage Scheme. It is an innovative scheme with tremendous potential to uplift the economic conditions of the farmers across the region. Under the scheme, the Jammu & Kashmir Government will provide a subsidy of 25% on the freight charges and the subsidy will be provided to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer Mode.

5.(d)Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Dr Kalaiselvi N has become the 1st Women Director-General of CSIR. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is India’s largest research organization and is run as a consortium of 38 state-run research institutes across the country. Dr. Kalaiselvi will replace and succeed Shekhar Mande, who was superannuated in April.

6.(b) Uttar Pradesh

The Government of Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deloitte India to appoint it as a consultant in order to achieve the government’s target of bringing the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion. The decision of appointing Deloitte India as a consultant was taken on July 19, 2022.

7.(c) 22 Gold Medals

The Indian Contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which were held in Birmingham has won a total of 22 Gold Medals. The star athletes at the multi-sport event made the country proud with 16 Silver, 23 Bronze and 22 Gold Medals taking the total medal tally of India to 61.