Current Affairs Quiz: April 17 2023

1. Who has become the first Indian to score a century in IPL 2023?

(a) Shikhar Dhawan

(b) Rituraj Gaikwad

(c) Venkatesh Iyer

(d) Shubman Gill

2. Where is the 100th meeting of the G20 Working Group being held under the chairmanship of India?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Varanasi

(c) Jaipur

(d) Prayagraj

3. In which city will the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament be organized?

(a) Varanasi

(b) Chennai

(c) Bhubaneswar

(d) Guwahati

4. In which country the Indian High Commission has started its 16th Visa Application Centre?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Spain

(d) USA

5. Which country has recently shut down its last three nuclear reactors?

(a) Russia

(b) Germany

(c) France

(d) China

6. Which country has become India's largest trading partner?

(a) China

(b) USA

(c) UK

(d) Australia

7. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 4,000 runs in IPL?

(a) Rinku Singh

(b) David Warner

(c) K L Rahul

(d) Virat Kohli

Answers:-

1. (c) Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer scored a brilliant century during the match played against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. Iyer has become the first Indian to score a century this season. Also, this was the second century of IPL 2023. Before Iyer, England batsman Harry Brook had scored a century. Harry Brook plays in IPL from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Venkatesh Iyer, batting brilliantly, played an inning of 104 runs in 51 balls, which is the highest score of this season so far.

2. (b) Varanasi

Under the chairmanship of India, the 100th meeting of the G20 Working Group is being held in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen (R) V.K. Singh is joining it. The 100th meeting of the Working Group is a meeting based on the Agricultural Chief Scientist (MACS). The three-day meet is being organized by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. About 80 foreign delegates from G20 member countries are participating in this event.

3. (b) Chennai

India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the first time from August 03 to 12, this tournament will be organized in the city of Chennai. The Asia Cup was last held in Chennai in 2007 as an international hockey event. It is the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, being organized as a preparation for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

4. (a) Bangladesh

The High Commission of India opened its 16th Visa Application Center in Kushtia town of South West Bangladesh. This new centre was inaugurated by High Commissioner Pranya Verma. Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP from Kushtia-3 was also present on this occasion. This centre will help residents of Kushtia and its surrounding areas with visa-related services to visit India. The High Commission of India operates its largest Visa Operations Center in the world in Bangladesh.

5. (b) Germany

Germany shut down its last three nuclear reactors on Saturday. Germany aimed to eliminate the use of nuclear reactors. While many Western countries are increasing their investment in nuclear power to reduce their emissions, Germany has opted out. Recently three reactors in Germany were removed from the electricity grid. Germany has been aiming to phase out the use of nuclear power since 2002.

6. (b) USA

According to the provisional figures of the Ministry of Commerce, India has become the largest trading partner of America. Bilateral trade between India and the US is to increase by 7.65 per cent to $128.55 billion in 2022-23 as against $119.5 billion in 2021-22. Also, it was $ 80.51 billion in 2020-21. There has been a drop in exports to China in 2022-23, which has come down by 28 per cent to $ 15.32 billion. Apart from this, imports have increased by 4.16 per cent to $ 98.51 billion in the last financial year.

7. (c) K L Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has become the batsman to score 4000 runs in the shortest innings in IPL history. In this case, he has broken the record of dashing batsman Chris Gayle. Rahul achieved his 4000 IPL runs during his 105th innings. Earlier, the record of the fastest 4000 IPL runs was made by T20 batsman Chris Gayle. Gayle achieved his 4000 IPL runs during 112 innings. Star batsman Rahul started his career in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

