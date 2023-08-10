Current Affairs Quiz: August 10 2023- Internet Resilience Index 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Repo Rate etc.

1. At what rate has the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged?

(a) 6.25%

(b) 6.5%

(c) 6.75%

(d) 6.00%

2. Who has been appointed as the sole head coach of Badminton Association of India's Guwahati National Center of Excellence?

(a) Ivan Sazonov

(b) Mulyo Handoyo

(c) Park Tae Sang

(d) Pullela Gopichand

3. Which state/UT has been given GI tag to 'Rajouri Chikri Woodcraft'?

(a) Jammu and Kashmir

(b) Assam

(c) Odisha

(d) Delhi

4. What is the rank of India in Internet Resilience Index?

(a) First

(b) Second

(c) Fifth

(d) Sixth

5. Which bank has recently launched eco friendly debit card?

(a) Bandhan Bank

(b) Paytm Payments Bank

(c) Airtel Payments Bank

(d) Union Bank of India

6. When is World Lion Day celebrated annually?

(a) 09th August

(b) 10th August

(c) 11th August

(d) 12th August

Answer:-

1. (b) 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. This is the third time in a row that the MPC has kept the repo rate unchanged. Earlier in the meeting held in June 2023 also no change was made in it. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a committee set up by the central government and headed by the RBI.

2. (b) Mulyo Handoyo

Some other coaches have been appointed at the new National Center of Excellence of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in Guwahati. Mulyo Handoyo of Indonesia has been named as the sole head coach. Former All England champion Ivan Sozonov of Russia has been named as the doubles coach, while PV Sindhu's former coach Park Tae Sang has been named as the third foreign coach.

3. (a) Jammu and Kashmir

Rajouri Chikri woodcraft of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Along with this, GI tag has also been given to Mushqbudji variety of rice of Anantnag district of the state. GI Tag is the short form of Geographical Indications in India. GI tags are given to both natural or man-made products.

4. (d) Sixth

India has secured the sixth position in the South Asian region with an overall score of 43 per cent in the Internet Resilience Index. Countries like Bhutan (58 percent), Bangladesh (51 percent), Maldives (50 percent), Sri Lanka (47 percent) and Nepal (43 percent) are ahead of India in this ranking. This ranking has been prepared by the Internet Society.

5. (c) Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank has become the first Indian bank to launch eco friendly debit card for its new and existing customers having savings bank account. This debit card is made from R-PVC material which is a certified eco friendly material. Airtel Payments Bank has launched two cards in the Classic variant, which include the Personalized Classic Card and the Insta Classic Card.

6. (b) 10th August

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on 10 August across the world. Its purpose is to promote awareness about the conservation of lions. World Lion Day was celebrated for the first time in 2013. World Lion Day is being celebrated in Gujarat through various programs. Gir National Park in Gujarat is the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions in the world.

