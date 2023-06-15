Current Affairs Quiz: June 15 2023- Global Wind Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Global Wind Day etc.

1. In which city the World Bank has launched its first 'Road Safety Project' in South Asia?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Dhaka

(c) Colombo

(d) Kathmandu

2. Who was given the 'Governor of the Year' award by Central Banking in London?

(a) Gita Gopinath

(b) Raghuram Rajan

(c) Shaktikanta Das

(d) Ajay Banga

3. Which railway station was recently awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certificate?

(a) Varanasi Railway Station

(b) Guwahati Railway Station

(c) Patna Railway Station

(d) Ahmedabad Railway Station

4. When is Global Wind Day observed annually?

(a) 13 June

(b) 14 June

(c) 15th June

(d) 16 June

5. PTC India Financial Services Limited has appointed whom as the Director (Finance) of the company?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Mahendra Lodha

(c) Abhishek Kapoor

(d) Rajiv Ranjan Kohli

6. In which state was the country's 'first' toy train to run on CNG inaugurated?

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Arunachal Pradesh

7. In which city of India is the Squash World Cup 2023 being organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Kolkata

(d) Chennai

Answer:-

1. (b) Dhaka

The World Bank has launched its first dedicated road safety project in South Asia with a USD 358 million financing agreement with the Government of Bangladesh in Dhaka. The project will help improve road safety and reduce accidents on selected cities, high-risk highways. Two national highways of Bangladesh, Ghazipur-Elenga (N4) and Natour-Nawabganj (N6), have been selected for the implementation of this project.

2. (c) Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was honored with the 'Governor of the Year' award by Central Banking in London. Das is the second RBI governor to have received this award. In the year 2015, the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan received this award. Central banking has praised Das's leadership in challenging times.

3. (b) Guwahati Railway Station

The Guwahati Railway Station of the Northeast Frontier Railway has been awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. Guwahati Railway Station has become the first railway station of Northeast Frontier Railway to get this certification. This certification is provided by FSSAI to those railway stations which meet the standard in providing safe and nutritious food to the passengers.

4. (c) 15th June

Global Wind Day is celebrated globally on 15th June every year. It is celebrated to explore the potential of wind energy, its potential to transform our energy systems and to encourage efforts to reduce carbon emissions. For the first time this day was organized by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) in the year 2007.

5. (b) Mahendra Lodha

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) has appointed Mahendra Lodha as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of the company. Lodha has earlier worked in companies like SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, Rajasthan Asset Management Company Limited.

6. (a) Rajasthan

Toy train was started once again in Gulab Bagh of Udaipur (Rajasthan), which has been named Maharana Pratap Express train. According to the engineer of the toy train, Anirudh Singh Nathawat, this is the country's first CNG-powered toy train. Here tourists will be able to ride this toy train for ₹25/₹50.

7. (d) Chennai

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin attended the opening ceremony of the Squash World Cup in Chennai. The fourth edition of the Squash World Cup is being held from June 13 to June 17 at Express Avenue, Royapettah, Chennai. Eight countries including India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, South Africa, Egypt are participating in this championship.