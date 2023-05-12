Current Affairs Quiz: May 12 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as CORPAT Exercise, and International Nurses Day 2023, among several others.

1. Which actor has been included in the Indian team as an ambassador for the Special Olympics trip to Berlin?

(a) Ayushmann Khurrana

(b) Amitabh Bachchan

(c) Akshay Kumar

(d) Ajay Devgn

2. When is International Nurses Day observed annually?

(a) 10 May

(b) 11 May

(c) 12 May

(d) 13 May

3. At which airport in India, the country's first reading lounge has been opened?

(a) Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

(b) Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

(c) Patna Airport

(d) Netaji Subhash Chandra Airport, Kolkata

4. Where did the Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy conduct the 35th CORPAT Exercise?

(a) Aden Sea

(b) South China Sea

(c) Andaman Sea

(d) Arabian Sea

5. Who has been named the Global Ambassador by the Gucci fashion brand?

(a) Madhuri Dixit

(b) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(c) Deepika Padukone

(d) Alia Bhatt

Answers:-

1. (a) Ayushmann Khurrana

Film actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in as the ambassador for the Indian team for the Special Olympics trip to Berlin, Germany. It will be organized between June 16 to 25, 2023. The Special Olympics Journey to Berlin is a prestigious event that provides a platform for athletes from around the world to showcase their talents and compete in various sports.

2. (c) 12 May

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year on May 12, 2023. The day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing. The theme of this year's International Nurses Day is "Our Nurses, Our Future". In 1974, the International Council of Nurses declared Florence Nightingale's birth anniversary as International Nurses Day.

3. (b) Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

The country's first reading lounge has been inaugurated at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. Books related to Varanasi have been kept here. Along with this, a library has also been made in the lounge. There is a collection of literature and books in many international languages ​​apart from the books of young authors published under Pradhan Mantri Yuva Yojana.

4. (c) Andaman Sea

The Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy organized the 35th CORPAT Exercise in the Andaman Sea. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari participated in this exercise. The 35th Indo-Thai Corporate Inter-operability is another step towards cementing the strong bond between India and Thailand.

5. (d) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been appointed as the global ambassador of luxury fashion brand Gucci. She has become the first Indian to become the global ambassador of the Italian luxury fashion house. Alia Bhatt has shared this information on her Instagram account. Gucci is an Italian high-end luxury fashion house based in Florence, Italy.

