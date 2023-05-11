Current Affairs Quiz: May 11 2203

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as National Technology Day, Rajiv Luthra, ISSF World Cup 2023, etc.

1. When is National Technology Day celebrated annually?

(a) 09 May

(b) 10 May

(c) 11 May

(d) 12 May

2. Who was the famous corporate lawyer, who passed away recently?

(a) Ajay Behl

(b) Harish Salve

(c) Reena Karni

(d) Rajiv Luthra

3. Where will the 6th Indian Ocean Conference be held?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Colombo

(c) Dhaka

(d) Kathmandu

4. Which Indian player has won a bronze medal in ISSF World Cup 2023?

(a) Manu Bhaker

(b) Apurvi Chandela

(c) Priyanka Singh

(d) Rhythm Sangwan

5. Legendary footballer Antonio Carbajal passed away recently, he was a player of which of the following country?

(a) Brazil

(b) France

(c) Mexico

(d) England

6. Who has been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)?

(a) Rajeev Dhar

(b) Rajiv Agarwal

(c) Ashneer Grover

(d) Ajay Sinha

7. With whom Ministry of AYUSH has tied up to promote integrated health research?

(a) ICMR

(b) AIIMS

(c) UGC

(d) Ministry of Health

Answers:-

1. (c) 11 May

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on 11 May in India. This day is celebrated to give importance to the important discoveries made by Indian scientists, engineers and technologists and their contribution towards nation-building. National Technology Day is a symbol of India's important achievements in the field of technology. It was on May 11, 1998, that India conducted its first nuclear test at Pokhran-II, named Operation Shakti.

2. (d) Rajiv Luthra

The country's famous corporate lawyer and founder of the law firm Luthra & Luthra, Rajiv Luthra has passed away. He was 67 years old and was ill for a long time. Rajiv Luthra was the founder of the law firm Luthra and Luthra. He established this law firm in the year 1989 after completing his law studies at the age of 31. More than 350 lawyers work in Luthra & Luthra Law Office. The firm has branches in Mumbai and Bangalore.

3. (c) Dhaka

The 6th Indian Ocean Conference will be held on May 12 and 13 in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. High-level government delegations and think tanks from around 25 countries are expected to participate in the meeting. On behalf of India, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address in the inaugural session in Dhaka. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate this conference.

4. (d) Rhythm Sangwan

India's shooter Rhythm Sangwan has won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2023. The ISSF World Cup 2023 is being organized in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Rhythm won the bronze medal by scoring 219.1 in the final. This is Rhythm Sangwan's first World Cup medal.

5. (c) Mexico

Mexico's great footballer Antonio Carbajal passed away at the age of 93. He was the first Mexican player to participate in five World Cups. He was a key player in the Mexico team that reached the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup. He was also the President of the Mexican Football Federation from 1988-1994. He was inducted into the Mexican Football Hall of Fame in the year 1998.

6. (a) Rajeev Dhar

Rajeev Dhar has been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). He has been appointed in place of Sujoy Bose. Dhar was serving as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund since 2017. The government set up the Rs 40,000 crore NIIF in December 2016. NIIF was established in the year 2015.

7. (a) ICMR

The Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR have signed an MoU to promote and collaborate on integrated health research. This MoU will also strengthen research capacity through the training of AYUSH researchers. Under this MoU, AYUSH-ICMR centres will be established jointly for advanced research.

