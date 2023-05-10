Current Affairs Quiz: May 10 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Yuva Pratibha Govt Scheme, and State Robotics Framework, among several others.

1. Which ministry has launched the Learning Management Information System 'Saksham'?

(a) Ministry of Health

(b) Ministry of Education

(c) Ministry of Coal

(d) Ministry of Home Affairs

2. Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on which bank?

(a) Axis Bank

(b) Union Bank Of India

(c) HSBC Bank

(d) State Bank of India

3. Which state has introduced a new policy named State Robotics Framework?

(a) Bihar

(b) Assam

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Telangana

4. India has provided a one billion dollar credit line to which country for essential imports?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Myanmar

(d) Pakistan

5. Ministry of Culture and MyGov have launched a singing talent hunt by which name?

(a) Yuva Pratibha

(b) Young Singer

(c) Singing Glory

(d) Sur Sangram

Answers:-

1. (a) Ministry of Health

The Union Health Ministry has launched Learning Management Information System 'Saksham' for Sustainable Health Management. Platform ‘Saksham’ will provide online training and medical education to all health professionals in the country. It was inaugurated by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. It is an online learning platform on which more than two hundred courses are available.

2. (c) HSBC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bank. RBI has imposed this penalty for violation of the Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006. This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not related to any transaction carried out by the bank with its customers.

3. (d) Telangana

Telangana government has introduced a new policy called State Robotics Framework. This has been done to establish a self-sustaining robotics ecosystem. It has been prepared by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department of Telangana in collaboration with the All India Robotics Association. It was launched by the IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao.

4. (b) Sri Lanka

India has provided a one billion dollar credit line to Sri Lanka for one year for essential imports. This line of credit was a part of the USD 4 billion emergency assistance provided by India during the economic crisis in Sri Lanka last year. But now this credit line has been extended till March 2024.

5. (a) Yuva Pratibha

Ministry of Culture in association with MyGov launched the 'Young Talent - Singing Talent Hunt' (Yuva Pratibha) on May 10. The objective of this program is to identify new and young talents in various singing genres and give them recognition at the national level. All Indian citizens can participate in this program. Under this, the first prize winner will be given a prize money of 1,50,000 while the second and third winners will be given 1,00,000 and 50,000 respectively.

