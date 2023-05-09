Current Affairs Quiz: May 09 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Pulitzer Award 2023, IPL 2023, ICC Player of the Month Award, etc.

1. India Post has signed MoU with whom for logistic service?

(a) Blue Dart

(b) Confederation of All India Traders

(c) American Express

(d) Flipkart

2. Which press organization has been awarded Pulitzer Prize for wartime coverage?

(a) The Associated Press

(b) New York Times

(c) Washington Post

(d) BBC India

3. Which metro service in the country has introduced paper tickets with QR codes?

(a) Kolkata Metro

(b) Lucknow Metro

(c) Delhi Metro

(d) Bengaluru Metro

4. Which player has been included in the team by Mumbai Indians in place of Jofra Archer?

(a) Chris Jordan

(b) Jos Buttler

(c) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(d) Moeen Ali

5. How many medals did India win in the Asian Weightlifting Championship 2023?

(a) 03

(b) 04

(c) 05

(d) 06

6. Which player has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the month of April?

(a) Shubman Gill

(b) Fakhar Zaman

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Babar Azam

7. India jointly inaugurated the Sittwe port with which country?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Thailand

(c) Myanmar

(d) Bhutan

Answers:-

1. (b) Confederation of All India Traders

India Post has signed an MoU with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies for logistics services. Under this, small and medium traders will be benefited and will be able to take the services of India Post as a logistic service. Moreover, e-commerce will be promoted in small towns and rural areas through this pact.

2. (a) The Associated Press

The Pulitzer has been announced for the year 2023. The Associated Press has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for wartime coverage. This American News Agency did wartime coverage of the city of Mariupol in the Russia-Ukraine War. On the other hand, New York Times has won this prestigious award for international reporting of the invasion. The Pulitzer Prize recognizes the best of journalism and literary arts. This award was first bestowed in 1917.

3. (c) Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro has recently introduced the facility of paper tickets with QR codes. It will be used as an alternative to tokens. For this, the metro service has also made changes in automatic fare collection gates and vending machines. Along with this, DMRC also told that a mobile-based QR ticket system will also be started soon.

4. (a) Chris Jordan

Mumbai Indians fast-bowler, Joffra Archer has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury. As a replacement, Mumbai Indians have included England fast bowler Chris Jordan in their team for Rs 2 crores. Jofra Archer could play only 5 matches for Mumbai this season in which he could only take 2 wickets. Jordan made his IPL debut in the year 2016. Jordan has played a total of 28 matches in the IPL so far and has scored a total of 75 runs and has taken 27 wickets so far.

5. (a) 03

In the Asian Weightlifting Championship 2023, India won a total of three silver medals. This tournament was organized in Jinju, South Korea. Ajit Narayan and Achinta Sheuli were the only two Indian weightlifters to compete in the men's 73 kg category. Bindayarani Devi won the first medal in this contest. Six lifters participated in this tournament from India.

6. (b) Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2023. The same Women's Player of the Month award has been given to Thailand captain Narumol Chaiwai. Fakhar has become the first Pakistani player to win this award after Sidra Amin in November 2022. The ICC Player of the Month award is provided to players every month by the ICC considering their best performances.

7. (c) Myanmar

India and Myanmar inaugurated Sittwe Port in Rakhine State on May 09 (Tuesday). It will promote bilateral and regional trade between the two countries as well as help the local economy. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal received the first ship from the Indian side which was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port in Kolkata.

