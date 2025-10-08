Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Status at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 8, 2025, 06:29 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result today, October 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round will be able to check their allotment status at mcc.nic.in

Key Points

  • Round 3 Seat Allotment PDF will be available at mcc.nic.in soon
  • Download the allotment letter through login link with the NEET UG roll number and password
  • Reporting to colleges with documents from Oct 9 to 17

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment result today, October 8, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the allotment status through the link on the official website.

According to the NEET UG 2025 round 3 schedule issued, candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents from October 9 to 17, 2025. Candidates must make sure they have the originals and photocopies of the necessary documents

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the result.

How to Check NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result link will be available online. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 3 allotment PDF link

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

