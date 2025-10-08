NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Status at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment result today, October 8, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the allotment status through the link on the official website.

According to the NEET UG 2025 round 3 schedule issued, candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents from October 9 to 17, 2025. Candidates must make sure they have the originals and photocopies of the necessary documents

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the result.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)