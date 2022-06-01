Current Affairs Today Headline- 1 June 2022
National News
- Popular singer KK passes away after performing live at a college festival in Kolkata. One case of unnatural death has been registered regarding the death of singer KK.
- Indigenously built ALH MK III aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Lieutenant General Ajai Singh on May 31st.
- India reports 2,745 fresh cases, 2,236 recoveries, and 6 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The total active cases stand at 18,386.
- Amid Qutub Minar row, Congress leader demands to reopen Charminar for prayers.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha in Ayodhya today.
- Brijesh Kalappa resigns from Congress, ending his association that began in 1997
- Centre aims to increase Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024.
- Meghalaya government's Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture initiative wins best project award in the category of "the role of governments in the promotion of ICTs for development" at UN's World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022.
- Third India-Bangladesh passenger train ready to run from June 1, 2022.
- Centre clears entire GST compensation dues till May 31 by releasing Rs 86,912 cr
- Aviation regulator of Nepal tightens flight permit rules, unanimous decision of pilot to take flights scrapped.
- India, China to hold senior commander-level meeting at early date to resolve border tensions.
- Two MoUs have been signed between India & Gabon for establishing a Joint Commission & diplomats' training.
- Indian Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Satishkumar N Ghormade received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal at the defense investiture ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- Kerala HC allows lesbian couple to live together.
- India, Pakistan sign Permanent Indus Commission annual report.
- NTPC releases 'Biodiversity Policy' for conservation, restoration of biodiversity.
- Defence Ministry seals deal to procure ASTRA Mk-I missile system.
International News
- US President Joe Biden said that the US will provide 'advanced rocket systems' to Ukraine to strike 'key targets'.
- BTS visits White House, says 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes.
- US President Joe Biden seeks New Zealand PM's advice on tackling gun violence.
- Hurricane Agatha left at least three people dead and eight missing in southern Mexico.
- Mexico on May 31, 2022 banned sales of electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices because of concerns about their health effects.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 31st denied breaching the UK government's ministerial code of conduct.
- First cargo ship sails from Mariupol since fall to Russia, informs separatist leader
- World's largest civilian hospital ship makes Dakar debut.
- EU leaders back a ban on most Russian oil imports, after a compromise deal with Hungary to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine.
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un has threatened Seoul with destruction, but a remote graveyard shows he has closer links to the South than he might like to admit.
- Iran said a report by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA on undeclared nuclear material found at three sites was "not fair".
- Israel signed a free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates, its first with an Arab country, building on their normalisation of relations in 2020.
Corporate News
- Russia's largest bank Sberbank stated on May 31st that it was not affected by fresh EU sanctions over Ukraine that excluded the bank from the SWIFT financial messaging system.
- Danish energy firm Orsted says Russia to cut its gas supply June 1 after it refused to pay in rubles.
- Russia's Gazprom says has suspended gas supplies to Netherlands.
Sports News
- Rafael Nadal, 13-time champion, beat World No.1 Novak Djokovic to enter semi-finals of French Open 2022.
- Germany's Alexander Zverev storms into semi-finals of French Open 2022 after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.
- Italy's Martina Trevisan into French Open semi-final after three-set win over Canada's Leylah Fernandez
- Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at French Open, defeating fellow American Sloane Stephens
- Qualification pathway for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 announced.
