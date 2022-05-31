Current Affairs Today Headline- 31 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 31 May 2022.
National News
- India reports 2,338 fresh cases, 2,134 recoveries, and 19 deaths, in the last 24 hours, total active cases stand at 17,883.
- PM Modi to participate in Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla today.
- Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder and senior leader Bhim Singh passes away in Jammu.
- J&K Lt Gov inaugurated 5 projects including Model Tribal Transit Residential School, Girl Hostel and laid foundation stone for 18 other projects for welfare of Tribal Community in Pulwama.
- India, Vietnam explore partnerships to support economic development, national security .
- Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu received by Gabonese PM Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and FM Michael Moussa-Adamo on his arrival in Libreville, Gabon for the first leg of his 3-country visit.
- Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred from Mumbai to Chennai.
Sports News
- UEFA announces 'independent report' into Champions League chaos.
- World number two Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open by Marin Cilic.
- Teenager Holger Rune becomes first Danish man to reach French Open quarter-finals on May 30 after he shocked fourth-seeded 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- Robert Lewandowski announced on May 30 that his time with Bayern Munich was over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer.
- Rafael Nadal's French Open quarter-final against long-time rival Novak Djokovic to take place tonight.
- France's sports ministry to host a meeting of security and football officials following the chaos that marred the Champions League final, seeking to ensure no repeat of the scenes as Paris prepares for the 2024 Olympics.
International News
- The leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia scrapped plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia which his predecessor had scheduled for July 17.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States.
- WHO says that it is not concerned for now that the spread of monkeypox beyond the African countries where it is typically found could spark a global pandemic.
- US President Joe Biden rules out sending rocket systems to Ukraine 'that can strike into Russia'.
- European Union agrees to ban 'more than 2/3' of Russian oil imports.
- Hepatitis A outbreak in US, Canada sparked by contaminated organic strawberries, as per US FDA.
- EU to give Ukraine 9 billion euros for 'immediate liquidity', says EU chief.
- EU to exclude Russia's biggest bank from SWIFT.
- Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium more than 18 times over limit agreed in 2015 deal: UN nuclear watchdog.
- Germany and Spain on May 30 reported another jump in inflation in May to 7.9% and 8.7% respectively as the war in Ukraine continues to push up food and energy prices, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to speed interest rate.
- Rescue workers recovered bodies of all 22 people aboard the plane that crashed in Nepal.
- Sri Lankan police deploy water cannon, tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan president's home.
Environment News
- The first hurricane of the East Pacific season barrels towards a string of beach resorts in southwest Mexico, where authorities opened shelters for thousands of people in its projected path.
- Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands with water supplies declining due to climate change and over-extraction by strawberry farms.
