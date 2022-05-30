Current Affairs Today Headline- 30 May 2022
Sports News
- Gujarat Titan beats Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to clinch their maiden IPL trophy.
- PL 2022: Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal wins Purple Cap with 27 wickets.
- Indian Canoeist Prachi Yadav wins bronze at 2022 ICF Paracanoe World Cup
- IPL creates Guinness World Record by displaying largest cricket jersey ahead of the IPL 2022 Final.
- Rafael Nadal to face Novak Djokovic in French Open quarter-final after epic last-16 victory.
National News
- Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa a day after his security was withdrawn.
- Maharashtra reports first cases of COVID subvariants B.A. 4, B.A. 5, mild symptoms observed.
- Lord Ram's idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum by January 2024.
- Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond's orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on May 28th. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.
- India records 2,706 new COVID19 cases today, active cases stand at 17,698.
- Asymptomatic people not responsible for spreading COVID as thought: Study
- PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today.
- Man succumbs to West Nile fever in Kerala's Thrissur, State Health Minister orders controlling spread of mosquitoes.
- Paradip Port to be developed into world-class port at cost of Rs 3,000 crore.
International News
- Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, went missing early morning on May 29, 2022. Nepal Army found the wreckage of the crashed aircraft in Mustang district.
- US President Joe Biden and the first lady visited Uvalde to meet first responders and families of victims killed in Texas school shooting.
Sri Lanka to implement an accelerated renewable energy generation plan from June 1.
- Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup, informs sovereign council.
- IRGC seizes Greek tankers, but Iran says removal of Force from terrorist blacklist is condition for restoring nuclear deal.
- Leftist ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro (L) head to a runoff election for the Colombian presidency in June against populist outsider Rodolfo Hernandez (R).
- Ambassadors for the 27 EU member nations failed to reach a compromise on banning Russian oil imports before the leaders' summit on May 30th.
