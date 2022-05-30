IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Winner & Full List of Past Winners

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Updated: May 30, 2022 00:25 IST
Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL
Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their debut IPL tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2022. Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and chose to bat first against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. The Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya limited the Royals to 130/9 and managed to chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.

Despite a great opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, the Royals could not manage to keep their good form going with the crumbling of the top order the moment Jaiswal got out. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who put on a brilliant all-round performance, scalped three crucial wickets of Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. 

While coming in to bat second, the Titans held on to their comfortable lead despite early fall of Wriddhiman Saha and Mathew Wade's wickets. Captain Pandya truly led from the front by putting up a crucial partnership with Shubman Gill for the third wicket, scoring 34 runs off 30 balls. The highest scorer in the match was Shubman Gill who remained not out at 45 runs. Gill along with David Miller ensured that the Titans clinch their maiden IPL 2022 Title. 

Orange Cap in IPL 2022

Orange Cap Winner 2022 IPL: Jos Buttler has won the Orange Cap with his exceptional performance all throughout the season. The opener scored four centuries for Rajasthan Royals, playing a major role in leading his team to the IPL 2022 Final. He scored a total of 863 runs in 17 matches in IPL 2022, which includes 4 centuries and 4 half centuries. The other high scorers of IPL 2022 Tournament include KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. 

Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Purple Cap Winner 2022 IPL: Yuzvendra Chahal is the winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 after taking a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches. The Rajasthan Royals also tops the list of most wickets taken by spinners in an IPL season. The top 5 highest wicket takers of IPL 2022 include Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

IPL 2022 Final Scorecard

Rajasthan Royals Batting

BATSMEN Result RUNS BALLS SR 4S 6S
Yashasvi Jaiswal
c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal 22 16 137.50 1 2
Jos Buttler
c Wriddhiman Saha b Hardik Pandya 39 35 111.43 5 0
Sanju Samson (c)(wk)
c Sai Kishore b Hardik Pandya 14 11 127.27 2 0
Devdutt Padikkal
c Mohammad Shami b Rashid Khan 2 10 20.00 0 0
Shimron Hetmyer
c & b Hardik Pandya 11 12 91.67 2 0
Ravichandran Ashwin
c David Miller b Sai Kishore 6 9 66.67 0 0
Riyan Parag
b Mohammad Shami 15 15 100.00 1 0
Trent Boult
c Rahul Tewatia b Sai Kishore 11 7 157.14 0 1
Obed Mccoy
run out (Rahul Tewatia) 8 5 160.00 0 1
Prasidh Krishna
not out 0 0 - 0 0
Extras
( nb 0, w 0, b 0, lb 2, pen ) 2        
TOTAL
( 9 wickets, 20.0 overs ) 130 RR   6.5      
DID NOT BAT: Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans Bowling

Mohammad Shami
  4 33 1 8.25 12
Yash Dayal
  3 18 1 6 9
Lockie Ferguson
  3 22 0 7.33 5
Rashid Khan
  4 18 1 4.5 9
Hardik Pandya
  4 17 3 4.25 14
Sai Kishore
  2 20 2 10 3
FALL OF WICKETS:  1-31 (Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3.6 ov)  2-60 (Sanju Samson, 8.2 ov)  3-79 (Devdutt Padikkal, 11.5 ov)  4-79 (Jos Buttler, 12.1 ov)  5-94 (Shimron Hetmyer, 14.6 ov)  6-98 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 15.5 ov)  7-112 (Trent Boult, 17.3 ov)  8-130 (Obed Mccoy, 19.4 ov)  9-130 (Riyan Parag, 19.6 ov)

 

Gujarat Titans 

BATSMEN Result RUNS BALLS SR 4S 6S
Wriddhiman Saha (wk)
b Prasidh Krishna 5 7 71.43 1 0
Shubman Gill
not out 45 43 104.65 3 1
Matthew Wade
c Riyan Parag b Trent Boult 8 10 80.00 0 1
Hardik Pandya (c)
c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Yuzvendra Chahal 34 30 113.33 3 1
David Miller
not out 32 19 168.42 3 1
Extras
( nb 0, w 8, b 0, lb 1, pen ) 9        
TOTAL
( 3 wickets, 18.1 overs ) 133 RR   7.32      
DID NOT BAT: Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Sai Kishore Mohammad Shami Lockie Ferguson Yash Dayal
 

Rajasthan Royals Bowling

BOWLER O R W
Trent Boult
4 14 1
Prasidh Krishna
4 40 1
Yuzvendra Chahal
4 20 1
Obed Mccoy
3.1 26 0
Ravichandran Ashwin
3 32 0
FALL OF WICKETS:  1-9 (Wriddhiman Saha, 1.4 ov)  2-23 (Matthew Wade, 4.3 ov)  3-86 (Hardik Pandya, 13.2 overs)

 

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony featured the world's largest cricket jersey, creating a  Guinness World Record. It also featured performances from Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and popular actor Ranveer Singh among others.

