IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win maiden IPL; Check Purple Cap, Orange Cap Winner & Full List of Past Winners
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their debut IPL tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2022. Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and chose to bat first against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. The Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya limited the Royals to 130/9 and managed to chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.
Despite a great opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, the Royals could not manage to keep their good form going with the crumbling of the top order the moment Jaiswal got out. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who put on a brilliant all-round performance, scalped three crucial wickets of Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.
While coming in to bat second, the Titans held on to their comfortable lead despite early fall of Wriddhiman Saha and Mathew Wade's wickets. Captain Pandya truly led from the front by putting up a crucial partnership with Shubman Gill for the third wicket, scoring 34 runs off 30 balls. The highest scorer in the match was Shubman Gill who remained not out at 45 runs. Gill along with David Miller ensured that the Titans clinch their maiden IPL 2022 Title.
.@gujarat_titans - The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions! 👏 👏 🏆 👍— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 🙌🙌 @GCAMotera
A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! 👏 👏 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f
Orange Cap in IPL 2022
Orange Cap Winner 2022 IPL: Jos Buttler has won the Orange Cap with his exceptional performance all throughout the season. The opener scored four centuries for Rajasthan Royals, playing a major role in leading his team to the IPL 2022 Final. He scored a total of 863 runs in 17 matches in IPL 2022, which includes 4 centuries and 4 half centuries. The other high scorers of IPL 2022 Tournament include KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.
Purple Cap in IPL 2022
Purple Cap Winner 2022 IPL: Yuzvendra Chahal is the winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 after taking a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches. The Rajasthan Royals also tops the list of most wickets taken by spinners in an IPL season. The top 5 highest wicket takers of IPL 2022 include Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav.
Purple 🧢 ✅— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022
Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season ✅
Yuzi in Pink is such a treat. 😍💗 pic.twitter.com/QU6aKCSrw6
IPL 2022 Final Scorecard
Rajasthan Royals Batting
|BATSMEN
|Result
|RUNS
|BALLS
|SR
|4S
|6S
|c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal
|22
|16
|137.50
|1
|2
|c Wriddhiman Saha b Hardik Pandya
|39
|35
|111.43
|5
|0
|c Sai Kishore b Hardik Pandya
|14
|11
|127.27
|2
|0
|c Mohammad Shami b Rashid Khan
|2
|10
|20.00
|0
|0
|c & b Hardik Pandya
|11
|12
|91.67
|2
|0
|c David Miller b Sai Kishore
|6
|9
|66.67
|0
|0
|b Mohammad Shami
|15
|15
|100.00
|1
|0
|c Rahul Tewatia b Sai Kishore
|11
|7
|157.14
|0
|1
|run out (Rahul Tewatia)
|8
|5
|160.00
|0
|1
|not out
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|
Extras
|( nb 0, w 0, b 0, lb 2, pen )
|2
|
TOTAL
|( 9 wickets, 20.0 overs )
|130
|RR 6.5
Gujarat Titans Bowling
|4
|33
|1
|8.25
|12
|3
|18
|1
|6
|9
|3
|22
|0
|7.33
|5
|4
|18
|1
|4.5
|9
|4
|17
|3
|4.25
|14
|2
|20
|2
|10
|3
|BATSMEN
|Result
|RUNS
|BALLS
|SR
|4S
|6S
|b Prasidh Krishna
|5
|7
|71.43
|1
|0
|not out
|45
|43
|104.65
|3
|1
|c Riyan Parag b Trent Boult
|8
|10
|80.00
|0
|1
|c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Yuzvendra Chahal
|34
|30
|113.33
|3
|1
|not out
|32
|19
|168.42
|3
|1
|
Extras
|( nb 0, w 8, b 0, lb 1, pen )
|9
|
TOTAL
|( 3 wickets, 18.1 overs )
|133
|RR 7.32
Rajasthan Royals Bowling
|BOWLER
|O
|R
|W
|4
|14
|1
|4
|40
|1
|4
|20
|1
|3.1
|26
|0
|3
|32
|0
IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony
The IPL 2022 closing ceremony featured the world's largest cricket jersey, creating a Guinness World Record. It also featured performances from Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and popular actor Ranveer Singh among others.
