Current Affairs Today Headline- 26 April 2022

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 10:10 IST
National News

  • Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis makes his first visit to India.
  • Uttarakhand: Forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last 3-4 days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district
  • India enters Guinness Book of World Records for waving over 78,000 national flags simultaneously.
  • The much-awaited LIC IPO to open on May 4th.
  • ICMR-NIIH develop a simple and rapid diagnostic kit for Haemophilia and von Willebrand disease (vWD). 
  • Shikhar Dhawan becomes second cricketer after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 IPL runs.

International News

  • Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for USD 44 billion.
  • Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III, reports AFP news agency 
  • Chinese warships go ballistic with new mystery missile.
  • British government to radically reform the governance of football, pledging to establish an independent regulator to deliver financial sustainability across the game.
  • Beijing begins mass Covid testing for nearly all its 21 million residents, raising fears that the Chinese capital may be placed under a strict lockdown like Shanghai.
  • North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un vows to 'strengthen' North Korea's nuclear weapons.
  • French nun Sister Andre, 118, claims title of world's oldest person.
  • International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to join EU team on Ukraine crimes probe.
  • Crew of the first private flight to the International Space Station returns to the Earth after splashing down off Florida coast.

