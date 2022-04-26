Current Affairs Today Headline- 26 April 2022
National News
- Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis makes his first visit to India.
- Uttarakhand: Forest fires have been burning hectares of land for the last 3-4 days in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district
- India enters Guinness Book of World Records for waving over 78,000 national flags simultaneously.
- The much-awaited LIC IPO to open on May 4th.
- ICMR-NIIH develop a simple and rapid diagnostic kit for Haemophilia and von Willebrand disease (vWD).
- Shikhar Dhawan becomes second cricketer after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 IPL runs.
International News
- Twitter confirms sale of company to Elon Musk for USD 44 billion.
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III, reports AFP news agency
- Chinese warships go ballistic with new mystery missile.
- British government to radically reform the governance of football, pledging to establish an independent regulator to deliver financial sustainability across the game.
- Beijing begins mass Covid testing for nearly all its 21 million residents, raising fears that the Chinese capital may be placed under a strict lockdown like Shanghai.
- North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un vows to 'strengthen' North Korea's nuclear weapons.
- French nun Sister Andre, 118, claims title of world's oldest person.
- International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to join EU team on Ukraine crimes probe.
- Crew of the first private flight to the International Space Station returns to the Earth after splashing down off Florida coast.
