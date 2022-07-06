Current Affairs Today Headline: 6 July 2022
National News
- India reports 16,159 new Covid cases, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active Covid cases stand at 1,15,212.
- The online registration process conducted by IAF for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme completed.
- Congress to initiate discussions for selecting joint Opposition candidate for Vice President elections.
- Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur to be the Chief Guest on the 87th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today.
- Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand till July 11 in the Rana Kandowalia murder case.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred at around 5.56 am in the Andaman Sea, today.
- Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held today on July 6.
- Odisha ranked No. 1 performing state in country in State Ranking Index for NFSA 2022.
- Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia holds meet with airlines on aviation turbine fuel pricing.
- Assam cabinet approves identification of five Muslim sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities.
- Toy imports drop in India by 70 percent, exports up by 61 percent.
- Vijay Kumar Janjua posted as new Chief Secretary of Punjab government.
- Omicron sublineage BA.2.75 has limited circulation in India.
International News
- UNSC Secretary-General António Guterres announces the appointment of Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India as his new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
- Queen Elizabeth's Royal duties rolled back due to health concerns.
- UK PM names new Health Secretary, Finance Minister after UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resign from Boris Johnson’s government.
- Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as the new UK Finance Minister, Michelle Donelan has been appointed as Secretary of State for Education and Steve Barclay has been appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
- The biggest hajj pilgrimage kicks off since the coronavirus pandemic began.
- A small new study published on July 5th by scientists at the US National Institutes of Health suggests the immune response triggered by coronavirus infections damages the brain's blood vessels and could be responsible for long Covid symptoms.
- Morocco calls for a return to regional roundtable talks on a peace deal over Western Sahara, a format rejected by neighbouring Algeria.
- Japanese scientists have successfully produced cloned mice using freeze-dried cells.
Environment News
- The waters of river Yamuna is coated with polluted foam in New Delhi.
- A Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton is going up for auction for the first time and is expected to fetch between $5 million and $8 million.
Sports News
- Pakistan jumps above India in World Test Championship standings after a points penalty.
- India fined 40 percent of their match fee for offence during their seven-wicket loss against England in the rescheduled fifth Test.
- World number two Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam on July 5, 2022.
- Novak Djokovic battles from two sets down to reach 11th Wimbledon semi-final.
