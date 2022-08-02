Current Affairs Today Headlines: 2 August 2022
National News
- India reports 13,734 new COVID19 cases today, active cases stand at 1,39,792.
- Indian Air Force to participate in the Exercise Pitch Black being organised by Australian Air Force with its Su-30MKI combat aircraft.
- Air India brings new policy, now pilots can fly after retirement.
- Reliance Jio gets ready to roll out the world's most advanced 5G network across India.
- A 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi, with no recent travel history, tests positive for monkeypox.
- 5G services in India to be launched by October, spectrum allocation by August 10.
Sports News
- India beat Singapore to reach the final of the mixed team badminton event, assured of at least a silver medal.
- Squash player Saurav Ghosal storms into the semifinal after defeating Scotland's Greg Lobban.
- India draw 4-4 with England in the men's hockey Pool B match
- Indian Judoka Vijay Kumar wins the bronze after defeating Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in men's 60 kg event.
- Shushila Devi wins the Silver medal in Judo Women’s 48KG category.
- Indian men's table tennis team marches into final after win over Nigeria in Semifinals.
- India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe announced, Shikhar Dhawan named as Captain.
- Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur wins a bronze medal for India in the Women's 71 Kg weight category.
- Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin in 2023.
International News
- US to send USD 550 million of new weapons to Ukraine.
- President Joe Biden announced on August 2, 2022 that the United States has killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in an airstrike in Kabul.
- The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased by eight percent in July 2022 compared with July 2021.
- UN chief warns humanity 'one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation'.
- The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into its controversial drugs crackdown, which killed many thousands of people.
- Peru recorded its first death of a monkeypox-infected person, with more than 300 cases reported in the country to date.
