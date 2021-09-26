Cyclone Gulab to make landfall today, Orange alert issued for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Cyclone Gulab updates: Cyclone Gulab is expected to make landfall today evening, according to the India Meteorological Department. An orange alert has been issued in two states- Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

The orange alert has been issued for heavy or moderate thunderstorms and wind speed of 30-40km per hour, which is expected to reach certain districts of Odisha within 3 hours.

Cyclone Gulab is approaching the states from the Bay of Bengal. As per IMD Bhubaneswar, the districts that are likely to be hit by the wind speed of 30-40 km per hour include - Puri, Gajapati, Nayagarh and Khorda. These areas may also witness moderate rainfall or thunderstorms along with one or two heavy spells of rain.

Cyclone Gulab Updates

•IMD Bhubaneswar has advised avoiding movement in the affected areas. Waterlogging is also predicted in low-lying areas along with poor visibility and traffic disruption in the urban areas.

•In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Odisha's Balasore, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts by the Met department.

•The Met department has advised people to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes when deemed necessary.

•According to a senior scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into Cyclone Gulab is likely to move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around midnight of September 26.

•According to IMD Bhubaneswar as of now, Cyclonic Storm ‘#Gulab’ is currently over Northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is about 180km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam.

Cyclonic Storm ‘#Gulab’ over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning & post landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts – #RedMessage: Gulab is about #180km East-Southeast of #Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam. pic.twitter.com/n1toqSWjvj — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) September 26, 2021

Key preparedness

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had held a review meeting on September 25, 2021 on the preparedness in wake of the Met department's office report on cyclone alert and directed the officials to take all necessary steps for the safety of the people. The state has set up cyclone rooms in village secretariats and disaster management staff have been asked to be on alert in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The district collectors will be taking steps to set up relief camps at required locations. The Odisha government has also similarly launched an evacuation drive in its seven southern districts with a key focus on Ganjam and Gajapati.

The orange alert was issued after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic storm Gulab over Northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

Impact in other states

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of Bagpat, Deoband, Gangoh, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Baraut, Shamli, Nandgaon and Kandhla in UP and Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Panipat, Gohana, Farukhnagar, Kharkhoda, Gannaur, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Gannur in Haryana during next 2 hours.

The India Met Department has also predicted light intensity rain and drizzle to occur over and adjoining areas of Rajgarh, Nagar and Laxmangarh in Rajasthan during the next 2 hours and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi including Bawana, Rohini, Nazafgarh, Kanjhawala, Karawal Nagar, Mundaka and NCR (Bahadurgarh).