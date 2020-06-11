Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle Complex opens in Vishakhapatnam

The Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Complex has been inaugurated at Vishakhapatnam by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on June 10, 2020.

The complex has been designed to accommodate the newly inducted Submarine Rescue System with state of the art facilities to store the DSRV assets in a Rescue-Ready state.

Two such systems have been inducted by the Indian Navy that will be able to provide rescue cover to submarines on the east and west coast of India. Presently, there are about 40 nations that operate submarines.

#हरकामदेशकेनाम

Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle(DSRV) Complex inaugurated at Visakhapatnam by VAdm Atul Kumar Jain FOC-in-C #ENC. The Complex accommodates newly inducted DSRV in a Rescue-Ready state.@indiannavy@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/Ho8QKkCacb — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) June 10, 2020

About the DSRV system:

The Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) consists of a remote operations vehicle, Submarine rescue vehicle, side-scan sonar along with associated equipment.

DSRV system also has the hyperbaric medical equipment and diver decompression chambers to decompress the submarines after being rescued from a sunken submarine. The system can be easily and rapidly mobilized by road or air in order to facilitate submarine rescue operations even at distant locations.

Out of 40 nations that operate submarines, only a few of them have some form of rescue capability. The third-generation submarine rescue capability of the Indian Navy can be sought by other navies for assistance at the time of contingencies in the Indian Ocean Region.

What is the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle?

It is a type of Deep Submergence Vehicle that is used for the rescue of the downed clandestine missions and Submarines.

While DSRV term has been most often used by the United States Navy, other nations have different kinds of designations for their own vehicles.

The Indian Navy had inducted its first Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle in November 2018 and the second DSRV was inducted in 2019.