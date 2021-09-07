Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves DFPDS 2021: Know Significance, focus and key highlights 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS) 2021 on September 7, 2021.

The Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services aims to provide enhanced delegation of revenue procurement powers to the Armed Forces, informed the Defence ministry.

DFPDS 2021 will empower field formations, promote ease of doing business, focus on operational preparedness and enhance jointness among the Services.

The DFPDS 2021 aims to empower field formations; focus on operational preparedness; promote ease of doing business and enhance jointness among the Services: Ministry of Defence — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Significance

The enhanced delegation of financial powers will result in quicker decision-making at all levels, which will, in turn, lead to better planning and operational preparedness of the Services.

Key Focus

The key focus of DFPDS 2021 would be to empower Field Commanders and below to speedily procure equipment/war-like stores to meet urgent operational necessities and meeting essential sustenance requirements. The last such enhancement of powers was done for the Defence Services in 2016.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described DFPDS 2021 as another big step in the series of defence reforms being undertaken by the Government to strengthen the security infrastructure of the country.

He further highlighted the need to revise the policies to cater to the needs of the Armed Forces and added that DFPDS 2021 will not only overcome procedural delays, but also ensure greater decentralisation and operational efficiency.

DFPDS 2021: Key Highlights

• DFPDS 2021 will provide enhanced impetus towards ease of doing business and jointness among the services right up to the grassroots level.

• It will facilitate greater decentralisation through enhanced devolution of delegated financial powers.

• It will enable greater efficiency in attaining operational preparedness of the Defence Services.

• It will lead to a 10 percent increase in Delegated Financial Powers of Vice Chiefs of Services.

• It will enable the provision of Emergency Financial Powers to Field formations below Command level for immediate military necessities

Source: PIB