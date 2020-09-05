Defence Minister demands non-aggression, respect for international norms, each other's interests at SCO meet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of SCO, CIS and CSTO members in Moscow on September 4, 2020. While addressing the meeting, Rajnath Singh called for a peaceful, stable and secure region of SCO member states, which is home to at least 40 percent of the world's population.

The Defence Minister demanded a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression and respect for international norms and rules and sensitivity to each other's interests and peaceful resolution of differences. On the occasion, Rajnath Singh reaffirmed that India is committed to the evolution of a global security architecture, which will be open, transparent, inclusive, rules-based and anchored in international laws.

Singh further highlighted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the formation of the United Nations, which underpins a peaceful world, where international laws and sovereignty of States are respected and States refrain from unilateral aggression on another.

Singh stated that memory of the Second World War teaches us of the follies of aggression of one State upon another, which brings destruction to all. He stated that the forefathers from India and former Soviet Union had made supreme sacrifices to resist aggression and expansionism from the then Military States.

Rajnath Singh's statement at SCO meet: Key Highlights

On Anti-Terrorism

Union Defence Minister highlighted the need to deal with both traditional and non-traditional threats – above all, terrorism, drug-trafficking and transnational crime. He reiterated that India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, and condemns its proponents.

He stated that India values the works of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), especially its recent work in the cyber domain to prevent spread of extremism. He further pointed out that the adoption of anti-terror measures by the SCO Council to counter extremist propaganda and de-radicalization was a significant decision.

Singh further thanked Russia for organising the annual anti-terror exercise “Peace Mission”, which has contributed to building trust and sharing of experience among Defence Forces.

Security Situation in Afghanistan

While speaking on the security situation in Afghanistan, the Indian Defence Minister stated that we are far from achieving security and growth for all. He reiterated that the security situation in Afghanistan remains a concern and assured that India will continue to support efforts of people and Afghanistan for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled inclusive peace process.

Russian Victory Parade 2020

Rajnath Singh stated that India’s participation in the Russian Victory Parade on June 24, 2020 in Moscow was homage from India to the unparalleled contribution of Soviet people to free this world of Nazism, Fascism and their revanchist passion.

India and Persian Gulf

The Defence Minister stated that the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan is useful for exchanging notes among SCO member States. He stated that we are deeply concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf.

He reiterated that India has vital interests and links of civilisation with all the gulf states and he called upon all the countries in the region – all of which are friendly to India, to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

Sputnik V Vaccine

Rajnath Singh further congratulated the Russian Government and the people of Russia for successfully managing the Pandemic. He also applauded the Russian scientists and health workers for spearheading the Sputnik V vaccine. He also paid his condolences and sympathy to the families of those who passed away due to the COVID Pandemic.