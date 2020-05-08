Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates link road to Mansarovar Yatra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8 inaugurated 80km long road that will curtail the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage time. The road link is from Dharchula (Uttarakhand) to Lipulek (China Border).

With this connectivity, there will be a new era for Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra and border area connectivity. The event took place through video conferencing in which he also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunj.

Shri Rajnath Singh on the occasion said that the Central Government and PM Narendra Modi have a special vision regarding the development of the rural areas.

Key Highlights:

• Shri Rajnath Singh stated that with the completion of the road link, the dreams of local people and pilgrims have been fulfilled. He also said the local trade and economic growth in the region will see a boost with this roadway.

• Since the pilgrimage to Kailash-Mansarovar has been sacred, with the completion of this road, the yatra can be completed in just one week which earlier took 2-3 weeks.

• Defence Minister congratulated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) engineers who made this achievement possible. He also acknowledged the loss of lives during the construction of this road and praised the contribution of BRO personnel who live in far -off places, away from their families.

• He also informed that BRO has been actively involved in the development of Gharwal as well as the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand since the beginning.

• The event of road inauguration has been attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Lok Sabha MP from Almora (Uttarakhand) Shri Ajay Tamta, BRO and Senior officials of Defence Ministry.

Road for Kailash- Mansarovar Yatra:

The road originates from Ghatiabagarh and it terminates at Lipulekh Pass which is a gateway to Kailash-Mansarovar. The altitude rises from 6000 to 17,060 feet in this 80 km road.

With the completion of this project, pilgrims can now avoid the trek through treacherous high-altitude terrain. In the present times, it takes around two to three weeks to reach Kailash-Mansarovar through Sikkim or Nepal routes.

The other two roads via Nepal and Sikkim are long. The roads entailed approximately 20 percent of the land journey on Indian roads and 80 percent in China.

Road-building was not an easy task:

As per Lt. General Harpal Singh, Director General of BRO, the road construction was disrupted because of multiple problems such as steep rise in altitude, constant snowfall, and extremely low temperatures that restricted the working for five months.

Kailash-Mansarovar yatra also took place from June to October which was a working season. It coincided with the move of the locals as well as the traders, which further reduced the hours of construction.

There were also flash floods and cloud bursts. In the first 20 km, the mountains have hard rock and are vertical because of which BRO lost many lives, and equipment was also badly damaged due to the falling in the Kali river.

Even with all the odds, BRO in the last two years increased its output by 20 times by inducting modern technology and creating multiple working points. Helicopters were also used to induct equipment into this sector.