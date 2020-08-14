Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 13, 2020, launched the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

As per the press statement from Defence Ministry, NIIO puts in place the dedicated structures for the end-users to interact with the industry and academia towards fostering the innovation and indigenisation for self -reliance in Defence with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

During the event, the Indian Navy also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Raksha Shakti University (RSU) Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, and Maker Village, Kochi.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 13, 2020

What is the National Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation?

NIIO is a three-tiered organisation. Naval Technology Acceleration Council (N-TAC) will be bringing together the twin aspects of innovation and indigenisation and will provide apex level directives. A working group under N-TAC will be implementing the projects.

A Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC) has also been developed for the induction of emerging disruptive technology in an accelerated time frame.

The press statement from the Defence Ministry also informed that the Draft Defence Acquisition Policy 2020 (DAP 20) has envisaged service headquarters establishing an Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation within the existing resources.

Indian Navy already has a functional Directorate of Indigenisation (DOI) and the new structures that have been created will build upon the ongoing indigenisation initiatives, as well as will focus on innovation.

Creation of Online Discussion Forum:

As the Indian Navy signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with UPEIDA, RSU, SIDM, an online discussion forum has also been created in partnership with Raksha Shakti University (RSU). The forum was launched during the webinar and has been created for engaging the domestic industry and academic institutes.

A compendium of Indian Navy’s Indigenisation perspective plans titled ‘SWAVLAMBAN’ has also been released on the occasion.