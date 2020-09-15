India and China border issue remains unresolved: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in Parliament

India and China border issue remains unresolved, informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the Parliament on the India-China border standoff at the LAC, in Ladakh. The Defence Minister in his statement in the Lok Sabha on September 15th said that till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution, as China disagrees on the border.

The Minister stated that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. India considers that this alignment is based on well established geographical principals. The Defence Minister highlighted that India has told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements.

However, the Minister assured saying that both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations.

On Chinese transgressions

The Defence Minister informed that China has mobilised a huge number of army battalions and armaments along the LAC and inner areas. He stated that there are many friction points in eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake's north & south banks.

Rajnath Singh assured that the Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas. "I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation," Singh said.

On meeting with Chinese Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that during his meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister, he had clearly stated that while our troops had always taken a responsible approach towards border management, at the same time there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Violent Conduct of PLA troops

The Defence Minister stated that the violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. He assured that Indian troops have done counter deployments in the friction areas to safeguard India's borders.

On Morale of Indian Armed Forces

The Defence Minister assured that the moral of the Indian Armed Forces is high and no one should doubt it. He stated that the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh has sent a message that the people of India stand behind Indian armed forces.

Singh further requested the Parliament to pass a resolution showing solidarity with the armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity.

Further, the Defence Minister assured that the Indian troops are accordingly being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat and required defence wherewithal. He stated that they are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen & in extremely cold temperatures, something that they've done over last many years on Siachen and Kargil.

On Galwan Clash

The Defence Minister noted that the Chinese side had created a violent face-off on June 15th at Galwan and India's brave soldiers laid down their lives and also inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side.

Rajnath Singh noted that in the past too, we have had situations of prolonged stand-offs in border areas with China, which were resolved peacefully. He reiterated that even though the situation this year is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involved and number of friction points, we remain committed to peaceful resolution.

On China's illegal occupation of Indian Territory

The Defence Minister confirmed that China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. km in Ladakh region. In addition to this, under the Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China.

Significance This is the first detailed statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the India-China border standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This is significant, as it comes in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. The opposition has been constantly attacking the centre for not revealing what actually transpired between the Indian and Chinese troops at the India-China border along the Line of Actual Control.

Background

The Defence Minister's statement follows high-level diplomatic talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Moscow on September 4, 2020.

The centre had come under immense pressure to give a statement following the repeated transgressions by Chinese troops at Pangong Lake and several other areas in Ladakh since May 2020. The matter escalated on June 15 when the border standoff at turned violent and 20 Indian soldiers martyred in the line of duty at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, a first in more than four decades.

Despite efforts to de-escalate tension at the border through several rounds of military talks, Chinese troops engaged in provocative action at Pangong Tso twice in the last three weeks. The Foreign Ministry had issued a statement then stating that India was able to "prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo" at the LAC.

The opposition, especially former INC President Rahul Gandhi, had demanded that the government reveal the actual situation at the Line of Actual Control and how it proposed to resolve it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a surprise visit to India's forward position in Nimoo, Ladakh on July 3, 2020. PM Modi had first interacted with the Indian Army, Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and later met the soldiers who were injured in the violent clash at Galwan valley.