Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vietnamese counterpart sign implementation agreement on hydrography

The bilateral meet between India and Vietnam was held to discuss ways to further comprehensive strategic friendship and partnership between the two nations.

Nov 27, 2020 18:46 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 27, 2020, held a bilateral meeting virtually with his Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich to discuss ways to further comprehensive strategic friendship and partnership between the two nations.

While informing about the meeting on Twitter, Defence Minister noted that the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam has expanded considerably. He also mentioned a fruitful interaction with his Vietnamese counterpart during a virtual bilateral meet.

Implementation agreement on hydrography:

During the virtual bilateral meeting, an implementation agreement on hydrography was also signed in the presence of India and Vietnam’s defence minister.

The news was shared by the Defence Minister’s office on Twitter while also noting that the cooperation between both nations has expanded considerably.

India-Vietnam relations:

Even though the economic and cultural links between India and Vietnam go back to the 2nd century, it was only in 1992 that both the nations established extensive economic ties which include agriculture, oil exploration, and manufacturing.

The relations between India and Vietnam, especially the defence ties have benefitted significantly from India’s Look East Policy.

The increased bilateral military cooperation between India and Vietnam includes sharing of intelligence, sale of military equipment, training in counterinsurgency and joint naval exercises, and jungle warfare. Indian Military has also regularly deployed its warships for goodwill visits to Vietnamese seas.

