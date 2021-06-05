Defence Ministry clears Indian Navy’s mega submarine tender worth Rs 43,000

The Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 4, 2021, cleared the Indian Navy’s Request for Proposal (RFP) for a mega submarine tender worth Rs 43,000 crore under Project P-75 India (P-75I) under the Strategic Partnership Model.

Project 75 India under the Strategic Partnership Model will facilitate the indigenous construction of six conventional diesel-electric submarines. The tender has been issued to two Indian strategic partners – Larsen & Turbo (L&T) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

Project P-75 India (P-75I)

•Project P-75 India announced in 2017 is a landmark approval and the first project to be approved under the Strategic Partnership Model. This will be one of the largest ‘Make in India’ projects in the submarine construction ecosystem in India.

•With the approval of Project 75 India under the Strategic Partnership Model, India will be able to achieve its vision of 30 years of the submarine construction program, bolster its national competence in submarine construction, and enable the Indian industry to independently construct and design submarines in India.

•The project P-75I offers the Indian industry a long-term opportunity to invest, expand, and install advanced technologies in the submarines in India through a strategic partnership model that enables tie-ups between the Indian industry and leading foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

•Tender for Project P-75I has been cleared and issued to two Indian strategic partners - Larsen & Turbo (L&T) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) who can partner with five foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) including Russian Rosoborboexport, Spanish Navantia, South Korean Daewoo, German TKMS, and French Naval Group.

•The six stealth submarines under Project 75 India (P-75I) will succeed the Project 75 (P75) comprising the Kalvari or Scorpene level submarines which were being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in partnership with France.

•The Indian Navy currently has two nuclear submarines – INS Chakra and INS Arihant, and 15 conventional diesel-electric submarines. It plans to acquire six nuclear submarines and 24 new conventional diesel-electric submarines.

•Currently, the Scorpene line of submarines operates on a much lesser level of firepower. They have the heavyweight torpedoes and the Exocet surface to surface missiles as their weapons.

•Regarding the requisites for the next line of submarines, the maritime forces stated that the new set of submarines to be equipped with heavy-duty firepower, at least 12 Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM) along with Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCM). The submarines should also be built to be able to launch 18 heavyweight torpedoes in the water.