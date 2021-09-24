Defence Ministry to procure 118 Arjun Mk 1A Main Battle Tanks 

The Union Ministry of Defence placed an order on September 23, 2021 to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks Arjun Mk 1A for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,523 crores. The development is expected to give a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Principal Spokesperson of the Defence Ministry, A Bharat Bhushan Babu informed that the order for Arjun Mk-1A has been placed with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai. The procurement will also be in line with the vision of achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Main battle tank Arjun Mk-1A was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane in Chennai on February 14, 2021.

Giving a further boost to ‘Make in India’ initiative, Ministry of Defence today placed an order on HVF, Avadi for the supply of 118 Main Battle Tanks Arjun Mk 1A for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,523 crores: A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/Wz1rHAoCCi — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Arjun Mk-1A Main Battle Tank

•Main Battle Tank Mk-1A is a new variant of Arjun Tank that has been designed to enhance mobility, survivability and firepower.

•The state-of-the-art vehicle will be infused with 72 new features and it will have more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant.

•It can be deployed on all kinds of terrains and will display precise target engagement during both day and night.

•It incorporates a number of upgrades on Arjun MBT, the main battle tank that is currently in service with the Indian Army.

•The main battle tank has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Top 5 Features of MBT Arjun Mk-1A

1. MBT Arjun Mk-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower.

2. It has an all-terrain mobility capability.

3. It is armoured with an invincible multi-layered protection provided by a set of advanced technology systems.

4. It can engage with the enemy in static as well as dynamic modes during both day and night conditions, .

5. It has been configured and designed specifically to suit Indian conditions and hence, it can be deployed to protect the frontiers effectively.

Significance The indigenously built main battle tank with its advanced capabilities will be at par with any of its contemporaries across the globe. It will showcase India's immense indigenous capability in developing cutting-edge defence technologies. The huge procurement order will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors including MSMEs. It will also create new employment opportunities for around 8,000 people.

Background

The main battle tank has been indigenously designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) along with other DRDO laboratories within two years (2010-12). The development process had started in June 2010 and the tank was deployed for user trials in June 2012. Overall, it took just two years to design, develop and deploy the MBT Arjun Mk-1A for user trials.

MBT Arjun Mk-1A then underwent extensive trial evaluation under various phases, which covered over 7000 km including both DRDO and user trials. The user trials involved both automotive and substantial firing of various ammunitions between 2012-15.